Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SAND. View Sign In Memoriam

SAND: In loving memory of our wife, mother, grandmother Marina who passed away July 31, 2018 Meet You At The Gate A beautiful garden now stands alone, Missing the one who nurtured it, But now she is gone. Her flowers still bloom, and the sun it still shines, But the rain is like tear drops for the ones left behind, The weeds lay waiting to take the gardens beauty away, But the beautiful memories of its keeper are in our hearts to stay She loved every flower, even some that were weeds, So much love she would plant with each little seed, But just like her flowers, she was part of God's plan. So when it was her time, he reached down his hand. He looked through the garden, searching for the best. That's when he found mom; it was her time to rest. It was hard for those who loved her to just let her go. But God had a spot in his garden that needed a gentle soul. So when you start missing mom, remember if you just wait When God has a spot in his garden, she'll meet you at the gate We miss you so much mom! Love, Shorty, Sharon, Terry, Jeff and families





In loving memory of our wife, mother, grandmother Marina who passed away July 31, 2018 Meet You At The Gate A beautiful garden now stands alone, Missing the one who nurtured it, But now she is gone. Her flowers still bloom, and the sun it still shines, But the rain is like tear drops for the ones left behind, The weeds lay waiting to take the gardens beauty away, But the beautiful memories of its keeper are in our hearts to stay She loved every flower, even some that were weeds, So much love she would plant with each little seed, But just like her flowers, she was part of God's plan. So when it was her time, he reached down his hand. He looked through the garden, searching for the best. That's when he found mom; it was her time to rest. It was hard for those who loved her to just let her go. But God had a spot in his garden that needed a gentle soul. So when you start missing mom, remember if you just wait When God has a spot in his garden, she'll meet you at the gate We miss you so much mom! Love, Shorty, Sharon, Terry, Jeff and families Published in Humboldt Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close