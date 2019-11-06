Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SAND. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

SAND : Nicholas Harold Dec 30, 1934 - Oct 29, 2019 Nicholas 'Nick' (Shorty) Harold Sand of St. Mary's Villa, Humboldt, SK, passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, surrounded by family. He was 84 years of age. Nick was born on December 30, 1934, in Regina, SK. He grew up on the Paul Sand farm in the Wilmont area. At a young age, Nick helped out on the family farm and had a love of animals, especially horses. He went on to work at various construction jobs, working for Ed Michel's Road Construction and then started with the R.M. of Humboldt in 1961. On November 10, 1958, Nick married Marina Weiman in Bruno, SK. They moved to Bruno in 1959. Their daughter Sharon was born there on January 29, 1960. Shortly after, they moved to Keller School and, in 1964, they moved to Fulda where Nick continued in the construction industry with the R.M. of Humboldt. Their son Terry was born on October 21, 1965, and son Jeff was born on January 31, 1974. In 1986, the Sand family moved to Humboldt, and Nick commuted to Fulda to work until his retirement in 1995. Throughout his life, Nick pursued many hobbies and interests, including fishing, hunting, gardening, dancing, watching baseball, playing cards, telling jokes, and socializing. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family. Nick will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Sharon Loxterkamp of Humboldt and family, Megan (Tyler) Renneberg, Brynlee and Kayla, Nathan (Aileen) Loxterkamp, Isaac and Mia, and Thea Loxterkamp (Jesse Neary); son Terry (Michelle) Sand of Martensville and family, Jackie Jones (Carlin Lamontagne), Kenna, and Donovan Jones; and son Jeff (Louise) Sand of Saskatoon and family, Ayden and Logan; and by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was predeceased by his wife Marina (nee Weiman) Sand (July 31, 2018); parents, Paul and Elizabeth (nee Linneman) Sand; six brothers: Nick, Joseph, Roman, Arnold, Theodore and Edwin Sand; six sisters: Pauline Ledene, Alma Hebig, Helen Weinrich, Evelyn Anton, Beatrice Hawkins and Angeline Weiman; and by his son-in-law, Terry Loxterkamp. A Prayer Service was held for Nick at Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., led by Janice Dobmeier and organist Darlene Cash. The scripture readers were Aileen Nienaber and Jeannie Renneberg, and the eulogy was delivered by Jeff Sand. The Funeral Mass was offered at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu. Others taking part were: Laura McLennan, crossbearer; Jeannie Renneberg and Beaty Krentz, scripture readers; Thea Loxterkamp, intentions; Lois Kalthoff and Janice Williams, giftbearers; Beaty Krentz and Bernice Grueter, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided by director Loretta Schugmann, organist Marie Aubin, and members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir. Honorary pallbearers were "all those who shared in Nick's life". Active pallbearers were Brian Wourms, Colin Wourms, Holly Marshak, Kelly Thimm, Grant Weiman, and Pat Frank. Interment followed at St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to either the St. Mary's Villa Foundation (P.O. Box 1743, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0), or to the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation Palliative Care Unit (P.O. Box 1740, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114)





