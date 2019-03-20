In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SCHEDLOSKY. View Sign

SCHEDLOSKY: In loving memory of Loralee Elizabeth, our daughter, sister and granddaughter May 10, 1987 - March 23, 1996 We seem to see in a soft dim light a face we love the best. Recalling her as the sun's last rays go down in the far off west. We miss her more as time goes on. We can never close our hearts and the lamp of our love still burns Your heart, the truest of all the world. Your love the best to recall. None on earth can take her place. Loralee, you are still the dearest of all. Cherished and loved forever, in our hearts: Mom, Wes, Christine, Zoey, Colin, Raymond, Kim & family and Grammy.





In loving memory of Loralee Elizabeth, our daughter, sister and granddaughter May 10, 1987 - March 23, 1996 We seem to see in a soft dim light a face we love the best. Recalling her as the sun's last rays go down in the far off west. We miss her more as time goes on. We can never close our hearts and the lamp of our love still burns Your heart, the truest of all the world. Your love the best to recall. None on earth can take her place. Loralee, you are still the dearest of all. Cherished and loved forever, in our hearts: Mom, Wes, Christine, Zoey, Colin, Raymond, Kim & family and Grammy. Published in Humboldt Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close