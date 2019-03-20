SCHEDLOSKY: In loving memory of Loralee Elizabeth, our daughter, sister and granddaughter May 10, 1987 - March 23, 1996 We seem to see in a soft dim light a face we love the best. Recalling her as the sun's last rays go down in the far off west. We miss her more as time goes on. We can never close our hearts and the lamp of our love still burns Your heart, the truest of all the world. Your love the best to recall. None on earth can take her place. Loralee, you are still the dearest of all. Cherished and loved forever, in our hearts: Mom, Wes, Christine, Zoey, Colin, Raymond, Kim & family and Grammy.
|
Published in Humboldt Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019