STADNYK: In loving memory of Darrell who passed away March 13, 2010 We miss and think of you each day Your time on Earth was short But we will forever have your memories And know, with courage how you fought We know you loved us dearly And for the time that you were here You touched our lives in many ways It's those thoughts, that keep you near. Always loved, Forever missed, Betty, Dallas, Dylan, Lance and Luke and all the Stadnyk families.
Published in Humboldt Journal & East Central Trader from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020