STOLZ : Arnold In Loving Memory of a Dear Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather Arnold, who passed away June 20, 2018 If we could write a story It would be the greatest ever told Of a kind and loving father Who had a Heart of gold If we could write a million pages But still be able to say, just how Much we love and miss him every single day We will remember all he taught us we are hurt, but we won't be sad Because he will send us down the answers And he will always be Our Dad. Sadly missed and Lovingly remembered by Arlene, Kim, Marvin, & Ellen, Grand children & Great Grandchildren.
Published in Humboldt Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019