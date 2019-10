Theresa May 21, 1939 - Oct 21, 2008 In Loving Memory of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. As time goes by without you and the days have turned into years, They hold so many memories, And a million silent tears. To us you were so special, What more is there to say, Except to wish with all our hearts, That you were here today. Forever loved, and always remembered by her husband Lawrence and Family.