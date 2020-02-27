Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STUCKEL;. View Sign Service Information Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service 5855 Hemlock Street Oliver , BC V0H 1T0 (250)-498-0167 Obituary

STUCKEL; Daniel Charles May 12,1927 - Feb 12, 2020 Daniel Charles Stuckel, beloved husband of Bernice (nee Loehr) Stuckel, passed away in Oliver, BC, February 12, 2020 at the age of 92. He was the loving father of Lynn (Elwood) Hoffman of Oliver, BC., Larry Stuckel of Prince George, BC., Faye (Seann) Tanner of Wenatchee, WA., Adele (Frank) Germann of Millet, AB., Gail (Lloyd) Kleefeld of Muenster, SK., and Sherry Chambers of Lethbridge, AB. There are 11grandchildren: Corey, Karen, Terry, Justin, Ryan, Leah, Calen, Jaclyn, Kyle, Sarah, and Madisyn; as well as 12 great-grandchildren. Dan is survived by his brothers Ron, Richard and sister Joyce. He was predeceased by parents. Jacob and Mary (nee Schreiner) Stuckel, step-mother Irene,brother Verle, sister Phyllis; and son in law Tim Chambers. Daniel was born May 12, 1927 in Lake Lenore, SK. He grew up in Lake Lenore and attended Solo Country School. Dan married the love of his life Bernice, June 12, 1950. They would have celebrated their 70th anniversary June 12, 2020. Dan loved Bernice with all his heart. His children grew up knowing the true meaning of unconditional love, and the importance of family. He worked very hard throughout his life and taught his children immeasurable values. Dan began his career in the grain industry with Searle Grain and then with Federal Grain. In 1971, Dan proudly accepted a job offer as an inspector for the Canadian Wheat Board. This transition took Dan and his family to Alberta where they remained throughout his career. 1992 was the beginning of Dan and Bernice's dream retirement in Cherry Grove, Oliver, BC. They enjoyed these years golfing, traveling south and enjoying many happy times with family and friends on their deck, taking in the view. A private service was held Friday, February 16, 2020 at Nunes - Pottinger Funeral Home in Oliver, BC. Interment and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting





Daniel CharlesMay 12,1927 - Feb 12, 2020 Daniel Charles Stuckel, beloved husband of Bernice (nee Loehr) Stuckel, passed away in Oliver, BC, February 12, 2020 at the age of 92. He was the loving father of Lynn (Elwood) Hoffman of Oliver, BC., Larry Stuckel of Prince George, BC., Faye (Seann) Tanner of Wenatchee, WA., Adele (Frank) Germann of Millet, AB., Gail (Lloyd) Kleefeld of Muenster, SK., and Sherry Chambers of Lethbridge, AB. There are 11grandchildren: Corey, Karen, Terry, Justin, Ryan, Leah, Calen, Jaclyn, Kyle, Sarah, and Madisyn; as well as 12 great-grandchildren. Dan is survived by his brothers Ron, Richard and sister Joyce. He was predeceased by parents. Jacob and Mary (nee Schreiner) Stuckel, step-mother Irene,brother Verle, sister Phyllis; and son in law Tim Chambers. Daniel was born May 12, 1927 in Lake Lenore, SK. He grew up in Lake Lenore and attended Solo Country School. Dan married the love of his life Bernice, June 12, 1950. They would have celebrated their 70th anniversary June 12, 2020. Dan loved Bernice with all his heart. His children grew up knowing the true meaning of unconditional love, and the importance of family. He worked very hard throughout his life and taught his children immeasurable values. Dan began his career in the grain industry with Searle Grain and then with Federal Grain. In 1971, Dan proudly accepted a job offer as an inspector for the Canadian Wheat Board. This transition took Dan and his family to Alberta where they remained throughout his career. 1992 was the beginning of Dan and Bernice's dream retirement in Cherry Grove, Oliver, BC. They enjoyed these years golfing, traveling south and enjoying many happy times with family and friends on their deck, taking in the view. A private service was held Friday, February 16, 2020 at Nunes - Pottinger Funeral Home in Oliver, BC. Interment and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com. Published in Humboldt Journal & East Central Trader from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close