: Sr. Alexis, OSU Feb. 13, 1930 - Mar. 16, 2019 Sr. Alexis Taphorn, OSU, of Saskatoon, SK, (and formerly of Humboldt, SK), passed away at St. Paul's Hospital, Saskatoon, on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was 89 years of age. Sr. Alexis was born into the close-knit family of Ben and Mary (nee Fouhse) Taphorn of St. Gregor, SK. Her early education was in Sjolie School, southwest of St. Gregor, from Grades 1 to 10, years she described as filled with much joy. She took Grade 11 at Monastery High School in Muenster, SK, and Grade 12 at the Ursuline Academy in Bruno, SK. In 1947, she followed the call she heard deep in her being to join the Ursuline Sisters where she took on the lifestyle and tasks assigned to young Sisters. One of those required her to become a study supervisor for which she was much loved by the students. Sr. Alexis took her Final Profession of Vows on May 9, 1953. In 1953, she was asked to take a course to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. That was not her preferred work because she always hoped to be a teacher. However, for a number of years she did nurse the sick and infirm sisters and academy students. In 1961, her assignment was to teach Grade 1 in Immaculate Conception School in Delta, BC. After four years, she returned to Saskatchewan to attended Teachers College and then served first as a primary teacher in Watson, SK, and Cudworth, SK. Later, after having obtained a B.A., she taught Junior High School in Cudworth for one year. Her next assignment had her return to Delta as the principal of Immaculate Conception School, and Director of Religious Education in the parish for 13 years. Upon her return to Saskatchewan, she took on the ministry of community archivist, a work to which she dedicated herself heart and soul. She leaves to her religious community and to her family a legacy of prayerfulness, of joy, of strong dedication to her commitment. In Sr. Alexis' own words: "Thank you, Sisters, family and friends for your love, care and prayers. Until we meet in the loving embrace of our heavenly Father, may God bless you all." Sr. Alexis will be lovingly remembered by six siblings: Mary (Tameling) Korte, Bernie Gallant, Andrew Taphorn, Martha (Alec) Ropchan, Bernard Taphorn, and Ted (Karen) Taphorn; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. She was predeceased by her parents, Ben and Mary (nee Fouhse) Taphorn; and by 10 siblings: Clara (John) Ropchan, Leo (Jean) Taphorn, Albert Taphorn, Margaret (Nick) Boran, Paul (Annie) Taphorn, Isabel (Bill) Ropchan, Helen (Al) Jacobs, and Helen, Bernard and Joseph Taphorn (in infancy, 1920). The Funeral Mass was offered at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., co-celebrated by Fr. Ephraim Mensah, and Fr. Demetrius Wasylyniuk, OSB. Concelebrants were Fr. Cosmas Epifano, OSB, Fr. Colin Roy, Fr. Daniel Muyres, OSB, Fr. Anthony Atter, Bishop Emeritus Gerald Wiestner, OMI, and Fr. Joseph Salihu. Others taking part were: Sr. Lenore Moldenhauer, OSU, cantor; Joanne Manderscheid, crossbearer; Sr. Donna Smith , OSU, and Rose Gaudreu, scripture readers; Sr. Denise Hinz, OSU, intentions; Linda Higgins and Valerie Davidson, giftbearers; Darlene Cash and Marian Suer, memorial table attendants. An honor guard was formed by members of the Humboldt C.W.L. Pallbearers were Jerome Tameling, Lloyd Ropchan, Patrick Boran, George Tameling, Yvette Enns, and Debbie Shearer. Interment followed at the Ursuline Sisters Cemetery, Bruno, SK. Memorial donations may be directed either to the St. Gregory R.C. Cemetery Fund (P.O. Box 51, St. Gregor, SK, S0K 3X0), or to the Charities of the Ursuline Nuns of Bruno (#74-331 Cornish Road, Saskatoon, SK, S7T 0T9). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Funeral Home Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel

