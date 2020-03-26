Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WAGNER;. View Sign Obituary

Marie Anna (Steinback) Aug 28, 1917 - Mar 9, 2020 Wagner - Marie Anna Wagner (Steinback) of Brooks, passed away on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at the Brooks Health Centre, at the age of 102 years, 6 months and 10 days. Marie was born on August 28th, 1917 on a homestead near Krupp, Saskatchewan, a small community south of Leader, to Paul and Thekla Wingenback. She married Jacob (Jack) Steinback on February 4th, 1936 and shortly after, they moved to a homestead near Clashmoor, Saskatchewan (north of Tisdale, Saskatchewan) along with her parents and three brothers. Marie and Jack were blessed with 5 children and they all lived together in a one room shack. The family moved to Tisdale in 1950 and Marie worked at the hospital as a housekeeper for many years. After Jack's passing in 1968, Marie and her son Bill owned and operated a hotel/bar/cafe in Lancer, Saskatchewan. In 1973, she married Kasper Wagner and lived in Swift Current, Saskatchewan and then Medicine Hat. Kasper had a family of four that she became "Mom" to as well. After Kasper's passing in 1999, Marie moved to Brooks to be near her family. Marie was predeceased by husbands, Jacob Steinback and Kasper Wagner; sons, Lloyd (2008) and Peter (2010); daughter, Ruby Huber (2017); parents, Paul and Thekla Wingenback; brothers, John, Kasper and Tony and their wives; son-in-law Dale Richards (2013) and step-son Jack Brown (1990). Marie is survived by her children, Bill Steinback and Marie Richards; daughters-in-law Clara and Muriel Steinback; step-children, Julien, Terese, Celeste and Paula; their spouses and families, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family graveside services will be held at a later date. Cremation is entrusted to and conducted by Smith Funeral Home Ltd. and Crematorium, Brooks Funeral arrangements entrusted to: SMITH FUNERAL HOME LTD. AND CREMATORIUM BROOKS, ALBERTA Condolences may be forwarded through www.sfh.ca Telephone 403-362-4636 or Toll Free (866) 362-4652 "Our Families Serving Your Family Since 1951" Published in East Central Trader from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020

