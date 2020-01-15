WEIMAN: In loving memory of a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Lawrence who passed away Jan. 18, 2012 God looked around his garden and found an empty place He then looked down upon this earth and saw your tired face He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest God's garden must be beautiful He always takes the best He knew that you were suffering He knew you were in pain He knew that you would never get well on earth again He saw that road was getting rough and the hills are hard to climb So he closed your weary eyelids and whispered, "Peace be thine" It broke our hearts to lose you But you didn't go alone For part of us went with you The day God called you home. Lovingly remembered by Corrine, David, Brian, Joan and families.
Published in Humboldt Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020