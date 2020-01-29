WEYLAND: In loving memory of Ramona Jul. 25, 1929 - Feb. 2, 2017 We think of you dear Mother, And our hearts are filled with pain, Oh this Earth would be a Heaven Could we hear your voice again. A happy home we once enjoyed, How sweet the memory still, But death has left a loneliness, The world can never fill. Not a day goes by That we don't think of you We will love you And miss you forever. Lovingly remembered by, Elmer, Parker, Kathy, Allan & Robert
Published in Humboldt Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020