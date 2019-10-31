Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WITTIG. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

Christopher Douglas Oct 2, 1976 - Oct 15, 2019 It is with sadness in their hearts that the family of Christopher "Chris" Douglas Wittig announces his sudden death on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in Calgary, AB. He was 43 years of age. Chris was born to Clarence and Gloria (nee Talloden) Wittig on October 2, 1976, at Watson, SK. He was delivered by the same nurse who had delivered his Dad. Chris was the last son in a family of four boys. He grew up and took his schooling at Quill Lake, SK. Chris loved and excelled at hockey, fishing, and hunting. A highlight in his life was a safari in Africa with two brothers, two nephews, and his Dad. Chris married the love of his life, Laurie Otsig, on January 22, 2013, in Jamaica. Together, they made several trips to southern climates. Chris worked at welding, farming, long-haul trucking, guiding hunters, and driving the northern ice roads. Recently, he was studying to become a cardiologist technician and passed away while on course at Calgary. Chris is survived by his wife, Laurie (nee Otsig) Wittig; parents, Clarence and Gloria (nee Talloden) Wittig; two brothers and their families: Gregory (Gail) Wittig and sons Dylan (Sydnee), Aidan, and Griffin; and Randal (Lisa) Wittig and children Zach, Avery, and Alex; father-in-law, Don Otsig (Jan) and son Chris; sister-in-law, Patricia (Stachychyn) Wittig and daughters Alison (Justin) Korte, and Megan (Shane) Haeusler; and by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Vernon Wittig; paternal grandparents, Eric and Emily Wittig; maternal grandparents, Palmer and Anne Talloden; and recently by his uncle, Don Wittig. The Funeral Service was held at Westminster United Church, Humboldt, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Brenda Curtis. Others taking part were: Krista Doering and Deanna Miskolczi, scripture readers; Ashley Anderson and Aaron Otsig, eulogists; Derek and Trisha Dery, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided by organist Lorna Sigstad. Pallbearers were Aidan Wittig, Dylan Wittig, Griffin Wittig, Zach Wittig, Aaron Otsig, and Rance Anderson. Interment followed at Humboldt Public Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to STARS-Air Ambulance (Hangar #21, 2475 Airport Road, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 1M4, or visit [email protected] ) Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in East Central Trader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019

