WOLFE, Katherine March 7, 1960- Sept 13, 2018 We'll Never Say Goodbye I cannot see you with my eyes Or hear you with my ears Thoughts of you are with me still And often dry my tears You whisper in the rustling leaves That linger in the fall And in the gentle evening breeze I'm sure I hear you call A part of you remains with me That none can take away It gives me strength to carry on At drawing of new day I think of happy times we shared And then I softly sigh But this I know- we'll meet again and never say good-bye With Love, Lorne, Sarah, Emily & Kurt
Published in Humboldt Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019