SCHEMENAUER : Adeline Anne October 13,1918 - April 15, 2019 Adeline (nee Theis) Schemenauer, of Bethany Pioneer Village, Middle Lake, SK, (and formerly of Lake Lenore, SK), passed away at her residence, on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was 100 years of age. Adeline Anne was born in Wilton, North Dakota on October 13, 1918. She was the second youngest daughter of Peter and Rose Theis. Peter worked in the coal mine near Wilton, and the family lived there until 1925. They decided then to move back to Canada to the same farm they had left in 1914. Their farm, 3 miles north of St James, is where Adeline grew up with her two brothers and three sisters. Adeline went to school at Norwegian Grove, a one room school about one half mile from her home. It was an easy walk, and she attended grades one through nine. In her words, "they didn't teach any higher at that school, so I had no other choice but to stop there." On October 22, 1940, Adeline married John "Johnny" Schemenauer in St James church. They moved to their farmland which was located one mile west and 1/2 mile south of St James church. They lived in a granary until December, when they moved into their unfinished home and completed construction over the next couple years. They were blessed with a family of seven, 2 girls and 5 boys. While life on the farm was very busy, Adeline always made time for play with her children. She played ball and kick the can with the kids after supper. Their radio was always playing, and when a favorite song came on, she would pick up the youngest and dance around the kitchen. Their home was always open to friends and family, extra food was always ready to welcome a visitor at meal time. Johnny and Adeline hosted many card games and other parties where she would sing and dance until the wee hours of the morning, and then be the first one up to make breakfast. They were true mixed farmers, in addition to grain farming, they raised cattle and hogs, milked cows, had chickens, geese, ducks, turkeys and a couple of horses. Until the kids were old enough, Adeline helped with many of the farm jobs like hauling grain, milking cows, and managing the egg and cream business which paid for a lot of groceries. Always a large garden that held strawberries, raspberries, and all the vegetables that Adeline preserved for the long winters. In 1980 Johnny and Adeline moved off the farm, built a new house and retired in Lake Lenore while still always helping the boys on the farm. They engaged in a very active social life, but now she found the time to sew baby blankets, full size quilts, and crochet afghans for her children and each of her 17 grandchildren, and many of the 25 great and 1 great-great grandchildren as they came along. Adeline loved watching Blue Jays baseball and curling on T.V. She always maintained a very strong faith and this was prevalent throughout her daily life. She was very active in the Church, and sang in the choir for years, had a beautiful alto voice. She was also a member of the Lake Lenore CWL and St James Christian Mothers. Adeline was the heart of her family, a strong loving force that kept the family so close even though many now live far apart. She will be dearly missed, and her sweet smile whenever she greeted family and friends will forever remain in our hearts. Now, along with Johnny, the family has two guardian angels keeping a careful watch over us all. Adeline will be lovingly remembered by her family, SHIRLEY (Bob) Ward and their family; Michelle (Paul) Kantor and children Serena, Arabelle and Sophie, Dave (Enza) Ward and children Brandon and Alyssa; HOWARD (Yvette) Schemenauer their family; Brad (Sherry) Schemenauer and children Brie (special friend Michael), Austin and Tori, Kim (Ted) Gerwing and children Amy, Ryan and Jenna; RON Schemenauer and their family; Tracey (Mike) Materi and children Jordan, Brooke and Connor, Lynae (Sean) Chodat and daughter Madison; MURRAY (Leona) Schemenauer their family; Aaron Schemenauer, Renee (Dave) Nieman and children Luke (Megan) Nieman and son Linus, and Anna; DELMER (Theresa) Schemenauer and their family; Nathan (Courtney) Schemenauer and children Daegany, Isla and Bennett, Raina (Eric) Hawthorne and daughter River, Jordan (Randall) Schemenauer; YVONNE Zeabin and their family; Tyler Zeabin, Wyatt Zeabin (special friend Maddie); RICK (Bev) Schemenauer and their family; Adam (Alanna) Schemenauer and children Heather and Lila, Derek (Danielle) Schemenauer and daughter Liv, Haley Schemenauer (special friend Jessie), and also her many nieces and nephews on both the Theis and Schemenauer side, and by the many friends both young and old that Adeline made throughout her lifetime. Adeline was predeceased in 2003 by her husband of 63 years John Schemenauer, infant son Peter Schemenauer, grandchildren Grant Schemenauer and Sierra Schemenauer, parents Peter and Rose Theis, three sisters Clara, Hilde and Margaret, two brothers Ern and Joe, and all brothers and sisters in-law on both the Theis and Schemenauer side. A Funeral Service was held at St. Anthony's R.C. Church on Saturday April 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Fr. Anthony Atter. Others taking part were: Tori Schemenauer, crossbearer; Nathan Schemenauer and Wyatt Zeabin, scripture readers; Raina Hawthorne, Haley Schemenauer, Michelle Ward-Kantor and Kim Gerwing, intentions; Cathy Gerwing, Lois Yeager and Annamarie Teiber, memorial table attendants and Yvonne Zeabin and Rick Schemenauer, eulogists. Music ministry was provided by the Lake Lenore Music Ministry. Honorary pallbearers were "all those who shared in Adeline's life". Active pallbearers were Tyler Zeabin, David Ward, Jordan Schemenauer, Arron Schemenauer, Brad Schemenauer and Derek Schemenauer. Interment followed at St. Anthony's R.C. Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed either to Bethany Pioneer Village (P.O. Box 8 Middle Lake, SK S0K 2X0) or St. Anthony's R.C. Cemetery Fund (P.O. Box 62 Lake Lenore, SK S0K 2J0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114)





