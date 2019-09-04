Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Binsfeld. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

BINSFELD: Agnes Margaret (nee Kunz) May 16, 1922 - Aug. 21, 2019 Agnes Margaret (nee Kunz) Binsfeld, of Watson, Sask., passed away at Quill Plains Centennial Lodge, surrounded by her loving family, on August 21, 2019. She was 97 years of age. Agnes was born May 16, 1922, at the family farm near Annaheim Sask., to Mary (nee Raskob) and Michael Kunz. She obtained her schooling at Harvest Country School near Annaheim. After her school years she worked at various jobs, and eventually started working at the St. Gregor Co-op, where she met her future husband Michael Binsfeld. On January 16, 1945, Agnes and Michael were married and the couple resided on the Binsfeld family farm south of St. Gregor. Their lives were blessed by their eight children and life on the farm included the hard work necessary to raise horses and livestock, a large garden and a busy, growing family. Life at that time required a great deal of strength and energy and it was not always easy. Agnes had a very full life raising her family. Sewing, cooking, knitting, and crocheting were all valuable skills and talents at which Agnes excelled. In 1965, the decision was made to sell the farm and the farmhouse was moved to Watson, where Agnes started working at the Watson Co-op. After 17 years working there as a cashier, she took an early retirement to enjoy spending her time with Mike. After his passing in October 1985, she stayed in Watson and later moved to the Senior Complex in Watson. Agnes was very fond of passing the time over the years playing bingo, going bowling, playing cards, and curling, and she was an active member of the CWL at Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Watson. In March of 2014, due to failing health, Agnes moved to the Quill Plains Centennial Lodge, where she remained until her death. She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family: +Richard (February 15, 2019) (Ann) Binsfeld, Christine (Doug) Wilson, Wanda (Steve) Kovach, Kent (Dawn) Binsfeld , Carla (Shane) Binsfeld, Brad (Corry) Binsfeld and Curtis Binsfeld; Annette Koenig, Darren Koenig, Lori Lynn (George) Gerski, Calvin Koenig and Lisa (Randy) Hatzel; Clifford (Elma) Binsfeld, Bruce (Lisa) Binsfeld, and Tamara Binsfeld; Lorne (Linda) Binsfeld. Clint (Corienne) Binsfeld, Ian Binsfeld, Sarah (Jason) Olaski; Pat (Reinard) Pitka, Robert (Tammy) Pitka, Corrine (Clint) Doetzel, and Kim (Trevor) Athmer; Wilfred (Joanne) Binsfeld, Keri (Darcy) Matsalla, Tina (Mike) Rorquist, Jaime (Warren) Marko and David (Rachel) Binsfeld; Lee (Cindy) Binsfeld, Trudy (Jarod) Okemow, Michael Binsfeld, Chad (Jenalle) Binsfeld, Matthew (Caitlin) Binsfeld; Carol (Ervin) Dotschkat, Amanda Dotschkat and Bobbie Lee (Tim) Hirtz; her sister-in-law, Lousie Kunz; as well as her 51 great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Agnes was pre-deceased by her parents, Mary (nee Raskob) and Michael Kunz; her husband, Michael Binsfeld (1985); her son, Richard Binsfeld; her sons-in-law: Larry Koenig, Reinard Pitka and Ervin Dotschkat; by all of her nine siblings; and by two of her great-grandchildren in infancy. A Prayer Service was held for Agnes on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, in Watson, Sask., with Milt Kerpan presiding and Ian Binsfeld and Keri Matsalla delivering the eulogy. A Funeral Mass was offered for Agnes on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Watson, Sask., celebrated by Fr. Francis Akomeah. Others taking part were: Curtis Binsfeld, crossbearer; Linda Binsfeld and Cindy Binsfeld, scripture readers; Trudy Okemow and Kim Athmer, intentions; Wanda Kovach and Sarah Binsfeld, giftbearers; Lisa Hatzel and Lori Lynn Gerski, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided by the Sacred Heart Parish Choir and Laurie Sproule was the soloist. Active pallbearers were: Bruce Binsfeld, Kent Binsfeld, Darren Koenig, Robert Pitka, David Binsfeld, Michael Binsfeld, and Clint Binsfeld. Honorary pallbearers were "All those who shared in Agnes' life," and an Honour Guard was provided by Members of the Watson CWL. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Church Cemetery, Watson, Sask. Memorial donations may be directed either to the Sacred Heart R.C. Parish Fund, (c/o P.O. Box 189, Watson, SK, S0K 4V0), or to the Quill Plains Health Care Foundation - Restoration Fund, (c/o P.O. Box 277, Watson, SK, S0K 4V0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





