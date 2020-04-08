Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Kovlaske. View Sign Obituary

In Loving Memory



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dad, Albert Kovlaske, on Monday, March 16th, at the age of 79 years in Delta, BC, after a battle with cancer. Albert was born in Humboldt, SK, the youngest of six children and resided in Tsawwassen, BC, for 42 years.



Albert will be respectfully and lovingly remembered by his four children, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren; Kevan and his son, Ryan; Shellie (Brian) Potskin and their children, Shalan (Nathan), Vincent (Kirbie), and their children, Elodie and Silas, and Torry; Ed and his son, Sheldon; and Richard.



He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Bonnie (née Marshall), MaryAnn Kovlaske, Linda Kovlaske Moisley, numerous nieces and nephews, and his dear friend, John Jaehrlich.



He was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Cecilia (née Oberpeilsteiner); siblings, Heinrich Oberpeilsteiner, Cecilia (Schaeffer), Andrew, George, and Leonard; brother-in-law, John Schaeffer; sister-in-law, Wilhemina (née Ruckemesser); and his niece, Freda Howard.



Albert spent his life working in the forest industry and was widely loved and respected by his family, friends, employers, and coworkers. His last employer, AsaJohal, called him a genius for his ingenuity when it came to developing new equipment, and you could see him standing over blue prints in the wee hours in the morning. Albert has been referred to extensively in the newly published book - "AsaJohal and Terminal Forest Products." He loved his roses, gardening, and especially his green, velvety, well-kept lawn.



"On behalf of Albert, we would like to thank the nurses, doctors, and staff at Irene Thomas Hospice for all their support and care in his final weeks."



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Delta Hospice Society or BC Cancer Foundation.

