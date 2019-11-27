Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Krieger. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

KRIEGER ; Alma Nelda (nee Findling) June 3, 1934 - Nov 18, 2019 Alma was born on June 3, 1934, in the LeRoy/Jansen District, SK, on the farm, to Fred and Pauline Findling (nee Torwalt). She was the sixth child of a family of eight. She contracted rhematic fever when she was 11, which ended her four years of schooling. In 1950, her mother with family, left the farm and moved to Esk, where Alma met Leonard Krieger. They were married in May, 1952. In 1960, they bought a farm in the Lampard District and in 1990, moved to LeRoy where they bought a house. Alma enjoyed her lovely big home and yard and being able to walk and join activities. In 1994, she had her mitral valve replaced and afterwards, was unable to do the yard work. She moved to the Senior Housing in LeRoy in 1997. Then due to poor health, she moved to Saskatoon in 2000. The marriage was blessed with three children: Carol (Jim) Hantelman, Ronald (Janice) Krieger, and Kenneth Krieger (Pat Thomas); five grandchildren: Jeremy (Tracy) Krieger, Derra (Eric) Froess, Kaylie (Mike) Nemeth, Erin (Brant) Paton, Peggy Hantelman; and nine great-grandchildren: Madison and Casadi Krieger, Kelsie and Dylan Froess, Blair, Emerson and Harper Nemeth, and Lincoln and Charli Paton. Alma passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019, with family by her side. She was predeceased by: her mother, Pauline; her father, Fred; brothers, Walter, Arthur, Julius and Albert; her son, Kenneth; her daughter, Carol; her husband, Leonard; brothers-in-law, Lorne (Margaret) Nerenberg, Alfred (Elsie) Hartman; sisters-in-law, Louella (Julius) Findling, Violet (Albert) Findling, and Helena (Arthur) Findling. A Celebration of Life was held for Alma on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Rosary R.C. Church, LeRoy, SK, with Donald Findling officiating. Others taking part were: Kaylie Nemeth and Erin Paton, scripture readers; Derra Froess, eulogist. Interment took place at LeRoy Public Cemetery. A funeral luncheon was held in Holy Rosary R.C. Church Hall. Memorial Donations may be directed to Quill Plains Health Care Foundation - Building Fund, (c/o P.O Box 277, Watson, SK, S0K 4V0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114)





