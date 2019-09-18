Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Boutin. View Sign In Memoriam

Amy M. April 8, 1938 - Sept. 14, 1991 Twenty eight years have passed since we have seen your face. Our mind wonders often to a time & place when we could see your smile and hear your laughter. Though they both live on in our hearts long after...we miss your touch, your stories, your advice. How you would sing us a song, but we still feel your love so alive and real. And I know you watch over us. your presence we feel. Each year that passes so you miss so many things. We wish so hard we could still share with you all that life brings. We try our best to fill your shoes, and teach our kids how to be like you. The trees you planted by the hundred and more, grow closer to you, in the heaven they soar. The land you loved, we love it too, we watch it grow and think of you. When we feel we're lost and we can't go on, our faith and memories help to keep us strong. The kids talk of you often, their memories amaze me and tiny pieces of you in each one of them we see. We are very thankful for the time we shared, for the love you gave, the many ways you cared. We know one day we will meet face to face. And when that day comes back into your arms we'll race. We love you forever and always missed Nap, Bill, Nap. JR, Arlene, Annette & families Published in Humboldt Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019

