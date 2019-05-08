Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Russell. View Sign Service Information Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home Box 2889 Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-1622 Obituary

Russell : Andrew 1938-2019 Andrew Russell of Lanigan, Saskatchewan passed away on April 25, 2019 at 80 years of age. Andrew was a beloved father, grandfather, brother and special uncle. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Andrew Russell was born in Auchinloch Scotland in September 1938 to Robert and Jean Russell. He received his education in Auchinloch and later Lenzie Academy. After secondary school, Andrew took a year long pre-apprenticeship course at Coatbridge Technical College and decided on the electrical trade. He began apprenticing with the National Coal Board in 1956, working, and taking classes until he earned his journeyman's certificate. On October 3, 1964, he married Margaret MacDonald. Andrew and Margaret first lived in Kirkintilloch Scotland and later Auchinloch. Andrew continued working with the Coal Board until 1968 when a job opportunity became available, which brought them to Lanigan. Andrew joined the workforce at the Lanigan potash mine, and continued working in the trade he loved best until his retirement in 2002. Over their many years together, Andrew and Margaret enjoyed camping, exploring mostly Western Canada and parts of the USA, with their young family. They also made many trips back to visit family in Scotland and often had relatives visit them here. During their retirement years, Andrew and Margaret travelled further afield making trips to Eastern Canada as well as Europe and the USA creating wonderful memories. Andrew will be eternally loved and missed by Margaret, his children, and grandchildren. Private Services have been held. Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt (306-682-1622).





: Andrew 1938-2019 Andrew Russell of Lanigan, Saskatchewan passed away on April 25, 2019 at 80 years of age. Andrew was a beloved father, grandfather, brother and special uncle. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Andrew Russell was born in Auchinloch Scotland in September 1938 to Robert and Jean Russell. He received his education in Auchinloch and later Lenzie Academy. After secondary school, Andrew took a year long pre-apprenticeship course at Coatbridge Technical College and decided on the electrical trade. He began apprenticing with the National Coal Board in 1956, working, and taking classes until he earned his journeyman's certificate. On October 3, 1964, he married Margaret MacDonald. Andrew and Margaret first lived in Kirkintilloch Scotland and later Auchinloch. Andrew continued working with the Coal Board until 1968 when a job opportunity became available, which brought them to Lanigan. Andrew joined the workforce at the Lanigan potash mine, and continued working in the trade he loved best until his retirement in 2002. Over their many years together, Andrew and Margaret enjoyed camping, exploring mostly Western Canada and parts of the USA, with their young family. They also made many trips back to visit family in Scotland and often had relatives visit them here. During their retirement years, Andrew and Margaret travelled further afield making trips to Eastern Canada as well as Europe and the USA creating wonderful memories. Andrew will be eternally loved and missed by Margaret, his children, and grandchildren. Private Services have been held. Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt (306-682-1622). Published in Humboldt Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close