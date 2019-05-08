Russell : Andrew 1938-2019 Andrew Russell of Lanigan, Saskatchewan passed away on April 25, 2019 at 80 years of age. Andrew was a beloved father, grandfather, brother and special uncle. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Andrew Russell was born in Auchinloch Scotland in September 1938 to Robert and Jean Russell. He received his education in Auchinloch and later Lenzie Academy. After secondary school, Andrew took a year long pre-apprenticeship course at Coatbridge Technical College and decided on the electrical trade. He began apprenticing with the National Coal Board in 1956, working, and taking classes until he earned his journeyman's certificate. On October 3, 1964, he married Margaret MacDonald. Andrew and Margaret first lived in Kirkintilloch Scotland and later Auchinloch. Andrew continued working with the Coal Board until 1968 when a job opportunity became available, which brought them to Lanigan. Andrew joined the workforce at the Lanigan potash mine, and continued working in the trade he loved best until his retirement in 2002. Over their many years together, Andrew and Margaret enjoyed camping, exploring mostly Western Canada and parts of the USA, with their young family. They also made many trips back to visit family in Scotland and often had relatives visit them here. During their retirement years, Andrew and Margaret travelled further afield making trips to Eastern Canada as well as Europe and the USA creating wonderful memories. Andrew will be eternally loved and missed by Margaret, his children, and grandchildren. Private Services have been held. Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt (306-682-1622).
Published in Humboldt Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019