Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

SUNDERLAND: ANNA CLAUDETTE LISETTE October 21, 1940 - July 19, 2019 Anna Claudette Lisette Quessy was born on October 21, 1940 at their home (Sec.19, Tp39 Rge.15, W.2), in the St. Front, Sask. district to Donat and Bertha (née Kaye) Quessy. Claudette grew up and attended Grades 1-11 at St. Front School and Grade 12 at Spalding High School. She went on to take her teacher education at the Teacher's College in Saskatoon. She married the love of her life, Donald Sunderland, on November 19, 1960. This marriage was blessed with six children, four sons and two daughters. Claudette was a busy woman who always had time for her family, neighbours, and friends. She taught at Vawn, St. Raymond School, and St. Front School. She quit teaching when her growing family and the farming operation became her full-time job. Once things settled down a bit, she did take on the jobs of school bus driver to Quill Lake School and was St. Front news correspondent for the Wadena News, which she enjoyed very much and was very good at. She spent a good part of her Sunday evening putting her column for the week together and then mailing it Monday morning so it was there on time for the newspaper to add it in. Claudette was dedicated to her husband and family. She was involved in many organizations, willing to help wherever she could. She was always very involved with her children and their sports, driving them and cheering them on in whatever activity they were taking part. She was always proud of her children - win or lose. She used to say, "Our family is normal - slightly flawed, but wonderful." She loved all her family very much. Family was very important and special to her and she always wanted them to do their best, work hard, help one another, and look after each other. In her later years, she enjoyed watching her grandchildren and wouldn't miss out on anything if she could help it. They were all so special to her and she was so very proud of each and every one of them. She always enjoyed having her grandchildren over to their house as well, filling them up with freshly baked cookies, buns, cakes, etc. She even had a "Snoopy drawer" that the children could pick a treat from and all the grandchildren knew about it. Claudette loved to socialize and always had time to stop in to visit friends, or host neighbours who popped over for a visit. She always had coffee or tea and fresh baking, and if you stopped during mealtime, she would invite you to stay as there was always more than enough food for everyone to eat. She stayed on the farm with Donald until her health began to fail more in the fall of 2016. She was in Watson Lodge for a couple of months where she was cared for very well, then moved to Newmarket Manor in Tisdale. Here she was also cared for very deeply and became known as "Giggles" for her smiles and great attitude by all the workers who got to spend time with her and care for her. Claudette was predeceased by her son Garry; parents, Donat and Bertha (nee Kaye) Quessy; brothers, Fernand, Normand and Roger; parents-in-law, John and Alma (nee Wolff) Sunderland; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Johnny and Jenny, Dorothy, Kenneth, Clotilde and LaVonne; nephews, Rodney Nelson, Ron Quessy, and great-nephew Daniel Sunderland; nieces, Marion Quessy and Wilhelmina Sunderland; and aunts and uncles, Victorine and Henry Quessy, Yvonne and Laurent Plamondon. Claudette is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Donald Sunderland; sons, Brian (Cindy), and children, Derek (Crystal), Sadie, Gavin; Ryan (Amber) Zoe, Emelia; Nathan (Jenna) Alexis, Aubrey, Barett; Murray (Amanda) and children, Lindsey (Zac); Ashley (Chris Thompson), Tessa, Stetsyn, Wyatt, Rhett; Amber (Darren Baril), Landen, Kardyn, Garrisen, Braxten; Scott; Cassandra (Austin Allinson), Paisley; Ricky (Debra) and her family, Carla (Shan) and son Hayden; Racquel (Dave) Murreka, Conan, Roanna; Tanya and son Daegan; daughters, Marlene (Curtis Lozinski) and children, Braden (Kellsie), Brittany (Zach), Brandee; Sherry (Daniel Lee) and children, Skyler (Shawna), Zalia, Akyra and Olivia. She also leaves one brother, Andre Quessy (Yolanda), of Salmon Arm, B.C., as well as her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Rita, Lawrence (Andrea), Muriel (Helmer Nelson), Myron, Wilma (Bill Bennett) and Ginette (Gerald Durocher); plus many nieces, nephews and cousins, all who held a special place in her heart. Claudette was a beautiful person inside and out. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. May her soul rest in peace! Funeral mass was held on Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m. in the St. Front Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Charles Nweze and Fr. Gerard LeStrat as celebrants. cross bearer was Netanyel Quessy; scripture readers, Celeste Dufault, Colette Moyen; altar server, Desiree Dufault; gift bearers, Cassandra Sunderland and Amber Baril, eulogist, Ashley Thompson, organists, Marie Harcourt and Marlene Lozinski (Communion hymn); violinist, Lindsey Sunderland; ushers, Mike Quessy, and Alain Quessy; memorial table attendants, Polly Quessy and Julie Hoffman; honour guard, Ladies of Ste. Anne. Active pallbearers were Derek Sunderland, Ryan Sunderland, Nathan Sunderland, Scott Sunderland, Braden Lozinski, and Zalia Lee. Interment followed at St. Front Roman Catholic Cemetery with Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel of Humboldt in care of the arrangements. Memorial donations in Claudette's memory may be made to St. Front Roman Catholic Church, Newmarket Place, or the St. Front Cemetery Fund. We wish to express our deepest thanks and appreciation for the many acts of kindness shown to us during this most difficult time. Thanks to Dr. Richardson, the nursing staff and the long-term caregivers at Newmarket Place for the great care and love shown to Claudette during her residency and to her family during the weeks when she fell ill. Also thanks to Fr. Mariusz Zajac for his prayers and visits. Thanks to all who phoned, sent e-mails and texts, sent food, cards or flowers and memorial gifts and donations; these were all very much appreciated. Thanks to Brad and Schuler-Lefebvre staff for the compassion, support, and kindness shown to our family. A huge thanks to all who made Claudette's funeral service so beautiful: Fr. Charles Nweze and Fr. Gerard for the beautiful service; Marie and Lindsey for the music; Julie and Polly for sitting at the memorial book; Alain and Mike for being ushers; Mandy, Colette, and Celeste for reading; Desiree for serving; Netanyel for bearing the cross; Amber and Cassy for being gift bearers; Ladies of St. Anne for the Honour Guard; Derek, Ryan, Nathan, Scott, Braden, and Zalia for being pallbearers; Ashley for collecting memories from all the grandchildren and organizing and delivering a eulogy that reiterated how wonderful a lady their grandma was; and to all the wonderful ladies from St. Front and surrounding area for bringing lunch and anyone who helped in any way. It is most heartwarming to have such caring individuals to work with, and be surrounded by loving family, friends and neighbours. You all hold a special place in our hearts as your kindness will never be forgotten. Donald Sunderland, Brian (Cindy), Murray (Mandy), Ricky (Debbie), Marlene (Curtis), Sherry (Danny) and families





Published in East Central Trader from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019

