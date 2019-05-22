Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annavon' Seidel. View Sign Service Information Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home Box 2889 Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-1622 Obituary

SEIDEL : Annavon April 22, 1943 - May 10, 2019 It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of Annavon Seidel, 76 years of Bruno, SK, on Friday, May 10, 2019. Annavon was born on April 22, 1943 to Francis and Frances (nee Arbeider) Meyer at Bruno. She grew up on the farm two miles north of Bruno and attended Hoffman School and then the Convent in Bruno. After school, Annavon worked at the Coop and soon married the love of her life, Ben Seidel. They were married on August 21, 1963 in St. Bruno Church and settled on their farm 1/2 mile SW of Bruno. Annavon and Ben farmed together as well as operating the Imperial Oil office for 30 years. Along with raising their four children, she had a huge garden and sewed many of their clothes. Her cooking and baking were second to none, with some secret recipes that everyone raved about. She had a creative side and painted many beautiful pictures as well as creating some wonderful quilts. Over the years, Annavon and Ben enjoyed square dancing, curling and bowling. She was an active member of her community and church, Friendship Center board and being a member of the CWL. She and Ben enjoyed the Casino trips they took as well as travelling to BC to visit family. She loved watching curling on TV and hardly missed a game when they were on. Above all, her family was her most important priority and a source of great pride. She loved attending her grandchildren's activities and cheering them on in whatever they were doing. Great grandchildren were the icing on the cake and she loved having the little ones around her. Annavon will be lovingly remembered by her four children, 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren: MICHELE (Wayne) Hoppe of Bruno and family Shane (Tricia) Hoppe and children Lexi and Lennox, Kimberly (Dustin) Folk and children Abigail and Isabelle, Stephanie (Devon) Dosch and daughter Kynzlee, and Hillary (Jonathan) Kochan and children Peyton, Hunter and Aria; JODY (Arden) Sobush of Saskatoon and family Landon (Jess) and Mikayla; CHRIS (Rhonda) Seidel of Saskatoon and family Jayden and Rylan; and PEGGY (Roger) Dauvin of Saskatoon and family Jensen, Blake and Tori; brother Duane (Eileen) Meyer; sisters Cathy (Brian) Schriml and Colleen Meyer (Gord); brothers-in-law Henry (Donna) Seidel and Mark (Shirley) Seidel and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Annavon was predeceased by her husband Ben (Dec. 30, 2014); parents Francis and Frances Meyer; parents-in-law John and Veronica Seidel; brothers-in-law Raymond Seidel and Gilbert Seidel; and sister-in-law Marj Seidel. The Prayer Service for Annavon was held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. and the Funeral Mass was offered on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Both services were held at St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, Bruno, officiated by Fr. Pius Schroh. Interment followed in the Parish Cemetery. Memorial donations in Annavon's memory may be made to the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency-General Research or Bruno Friendship Center. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt (306-682-1622).





