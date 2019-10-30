Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette Huber. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

HUBER: Annette Maralyn Nov 28, 1939 - Oct 15, 2019 The death of Annette Maralyn (nee Schwinghamer) Huber of Bruno, SK, occurred at Humboldt District Hospital, Humboldt, SK, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was 79 years of age. Annette was born to Mary (nee Weber) and Aloys Schwinghamer on November 28, 1939. She grew up in Bruno attending high school at St. Ursuline Academy and working at the family store. On November 16, 1960, she married the love of her life, Albert Huber, and together they built their life on the family farm until 2000, when they moved to town. They were blessed with three children- John, James and Paul. Annette was a kind-hearted woman, who always opened her door and her heart to everyone, and she treasured her time spent with family and friends. She loved to bake and cook so there was always an abundance of food and 'drinks' available, especially for those 'unplanned' visits, which gave her such delight. Gardening was a passion of Annette's and she devoted special care to her flowers, which brought the birds, and while she watched them, she knew each one by sight. Traveling was a great joy for Annette and through the years she visited many countries with Albert and their friends. In the summer, Annette loved her time with family and friends, visiting at the cabin at Wakaw Lake, and on the many camping and fishing trips she enjoyed over the years. Through the years she spent many hours sewing, crocheting, knitting and doing needlepoint. Annette made many pieces of clothing for her loved ones, and prepared blankets and outfits for her grandchildren to have for their future children. Watching her grandchildren grow up was Annette's greatest joy. Her grandkids' dance and vocal recitals, skating carnivals, and soccer games were all treasured memories for Annette and she was so happy to be a Great-Grandmother this year when Clara was born. Annette will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her husband of nearly 59 years, Albert; her children: John (Sharon), and family, Carlee and Hailey; James (Debbie), and family, Tiffany (Colby), great-granddaughter Clara, and Jonathan (Allison); Paul (Darlene), and family, Alyssa and Kathryn; brother, Aloys (Joan) Schwinghamer; sisters, Helen (Rene) Jule and Kathleen Chouinard (Paul Dumont); brother-in-law, Rod Butler; sisters-in-law, Magdalen Dagenais, Janice Huber, Betty (Dennis) Dauvin, and Margaret (Ted) Polanik; brothers-in-law, Bernie (Gail) Huber and Barry (Marilyn) Dagenais; as well as by her many nieces and nephews, all of whom held a special place in her heart. Annette was predeceased by her parents, Aloys and Mary (nee Weber) Schwinghamer; brother, Jim (Yvonne) Schwinghamer; sister, Margaret (Dale) Ebert; brother-in-law, Ted Chouinard; parents-in-law, John and Anna Huber; and brothers-in-law, John Huber and Russell Dagenais. The Prayer Service for Annette was held on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., at St. Bruno R.C. Church, Bruno, SK, presided over by Fr. Pius Schroh. Others taking part were: Magdalen Dagenais, scripture reader; Blake Huber and Lee Huber, eulogists. Music ministry was provided by members of the St. Bruno Parish Choir and by organist, Annie Moritz. Refreshments followed in the St. Bruno Parish Hall. A Funeral Mass was offered for Annette on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Bruno R.C. Church, Bruno, celebrated by Fr. Pius Schroh. Others taking part were: Tiffanay Huber-Gobeil, crossbearer; Landin Frank and Ty Dauvin, altar servers; Debbie Huber and Margaret Polanik, scripture readers; Helen Jule, intentions; Kathleen Chouinard and Gail Huber, giftbearers; Bernie Huber, Eucharistic Minister; Hazel Sobush, Audrey Ludwig, and Lydia Thoms; memorial table attendants; Jonathan Huber, urnbearer. Music ministry was provided by members of the St. Bruno Parish Choir and by organist, Annie Moritz. A meditation piece was sung by Carlee Huber and Hailee Huber, accompanied by Janis Lemke. Honorary pallbearers were: "All those who shared in Annette's life." Members of the St. Bruno Parish CWL provided an honour guard. Interment followed at St. Bruno R.C. Cemetery. A memorial luncheon was held at the Bruno Community Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Diabetes Canada (#104-2301 Avenue C North, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 5Z5), the Bruno Senior Citizen's Friendship Centre (P.O. Box 485, Bruno, SK, S0K 0S0), or the St. Bruno Parish Cemetery Fund (P.O. Box 328, Bruno, SK, S0K 0S0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114)





