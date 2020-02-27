Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anton Melnychuk. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

MELNYCHUK; Anton June 7, 1923 - Feb 8, 2020 Anton was born on June 7, 1923, to John and Elizabeth (nee Kryschuk) Melnychuk at Canora, Saskatchewan, and grew up on the family farm with his 9 siblings. As a young man he worked as a farmer, a logger and a miner. In 1943, Anton was drafted into the Canadian Army at age 19 and served with the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry regiment guarding Canada's shores in Labrador and British Columbia. After the war, he married Lois (nee Mastrachuk) on June 1, 1947, at Lady Lake, Saskatchewan. They moved to a farm at Weekes, Saskatchewan, and raised three sons and a daughter. In 1955, after three hard wet years with no crops, Anton moved the family to Brandon, Manitoba, selling cookware door to door and then started a career in Life Insurance sales. In 1961, the family was moved back to the farm in Saskatchewan, where the four children grew up and a fourth son was born. Anton was recognized as an exceptionally talented salesman and a hard-working farmer. He also appreciated his leisure time. He enjoyed music and loved to dance, (some say he lived to dance!!). He liked to go fishing, and in his retirement, he took up golf, was a champion shuffleboard player and had learned to bowl quite well in his later years. Anton passed away in his sleep on February 8, 2020, at the age of 96 years. The family greatly appreciate the care that Dad received from Dr. Hamilton and the staff at the Humboldt District Hospital. Anton's family includes: his wife of 72 years, Lois; his children: Marvin (Debra), Allan (Noelle), Patsy, Murray, and Christopher (deceased); his grandchildren: Kevin (Melinda), Natalie (Ryan), Amy, and Jason; his great-grandson Beau; his sister Zoria; and his dear friend and dance partner Fran. Anton will be remembered for his kind and gentle ways, his quick smile and his willingness to help others. He was loved, his memory will be cherished and he will be missed by all who knew him. There will be a Celebration of Life for Anton on Sunday, May 17, 2020, starting at 2 p.m. at the Bella Vista Inn in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. Interment will be private occasion at a later date, in the family plot in Sturgis, Saskatchewan. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





