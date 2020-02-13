Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Archie Cody. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

CODY; Archie James June 9, 1928 - Feb 5, 2020 The family of Archie James Cody are saddened to announce his passing on February 5, 2020 at Quill Plains Centennial Lodge in Watson, Saskatchewan. He was 91 years of age. Archie was born on June 9, 1928 to John and Hilda Cody. He was the middle child in a family of five, three boys and two girls. Archie was raised on the family farm at Pilger, living most of his 91 years in the same house as he grew up in. He attended Colorado School at Pilger. Archie was a farmer throughout his life, starting as a very young man with horses, plows and threshing machines. He also raised pigs, cows, chickens, and horses like most farms in that time. He always kept an interest in the farm and was proud to have his sons continue the farming tradition. Archie got married at age 41, when he found the woman who would prove to be a strong and equal partner for him. On August 16, 1969 he married Margaret (Bernauer) at Holy Trinity Church in Pilger. Three children were born to them - Colleen, Cory, and Mark. The farm was a gathering place for family and friends from near and far, as they were always welcomed in for a coffee or to share a meal. Archie enjoyed connecting with his many cousins and traveled to British Columbia, Alberta and Minnesota to visit with them. His nieces and nephews were very special to him. When they were young, he always had a chocolate bar or some candy to give them when he saw them. Winters were spent in the curling rinks around the area. He enjoyed 'bonspieling' and all the good times that came with that. He also enjoyed reading, golf, bowling and camping trips throughout the province with his family during the summers. Archie always maintained an interest in church and community. He was the first Grand Knight of the Pilger Knights of Columbus and remained an active member for many years. He also was involved in the building of the Holy Trinity Church, was a member of the Colorado School board in Pilger and St. Elizabeth's Hospital Foundation Board in Humboldt. He was involved in almost every fundraising initiative that took place in Pilger for many years. Many organizations and people have benefitted from his efforts. Left to mourn are his wife of fifty years, Margaret; their three children, and seven grandchildren: Colleen (Scott) Lessmeister and family Miranda (fiancé Leif Larson) and Thomas; Cory (Heather) and family, Deegan, Emersyn, Archer and Benjamin; Mark (Corinne Fehr) and family, Nichole Frank. One sister, RoseMary Reynaud, sisters-in-law Mary Cody and Cece Cody, and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Archie was predeceased by his parents John and Hilda (Wourms) Cody, parents-in-law Ludwig and Clara Bernauer, sister Florence (Joseph) Abel; brothers Raymond and Wilfred, and brothers-in-law Anthony Ronellenfitsch, Archie Reynaud and Henry Bernauer. The funeral mass for Archie was offered on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Father Prosper Abotsi in Holy Trinity R.C. Church, Pilger, SK. Others taking part were: Corinne Fehr, crossbearer; Carleen Theissing, intentions; Deegan Cody and Emersyn Cody, giftbearers; Miranda Lessmeister and Thomas Lessmeister, scripture readers; Sally Freriks and Lorenda Thimm, memorial table attendants; and Scott Lessmeister, eulogist. Music ministry was provided by Luella Bregenser and Ardel Hautzinger. Active pallbearers were: Kevin Abel, Roman Bieringer, Michael Cody, Jason Cody, Allan Ronellenfitsch, and Harold Theissing, and honorary pallbearers were "All those who shared in his life". An honor guard was provided by the Knights of Columbus. Internment followed at Holy Trinity Parish Cemetery, Pilger, SK. A memorial luncheon was held in the Pilger Hall. Memorial donations may be directed to either the Holy Trinity Cemetery Maintenance Fund or the Quill Plains Centennial Lodge in Watson, SK. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





