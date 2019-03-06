NIEMAN : Arlene Frances (nee Hoenmans) August 9, 1932 - February 20, 2019 Arlene Frances (nee Hoemans) Nieman of Central Haven Special Care Home, Saskatoon, SK, (and formerly of Humboldt, SK), passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the age of 86. Arlene is survived by her four children: Donna (Glen) Braun, Bruce (Karen) Nieman, Kathleen Nieman, and Lois Nieman (Andre); nine grandchildren: Michael (Miranda), Kyle and Brendan Braun, Scott (Brandi), Mark, Nicole (Spencer) and Ryan Nieman, Morgan Paydli, and Seth Nieman; and by four great-grandchildren: Bronx, Bexley and Blakelyn Braun, and Emerson Nieman. Arlene was predeceased by her husband, Doug; and by her son Robert "Bob". The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery, Humboldt. Memorial donations may be directed to either Saskatchewan Pro-Life Association (Box 27093, Avonhurst RPO, Regina, SK, S4R 8R8) or Teen-Aid Saskatchewan (535 8th Street East, Saskatoon, SK, S7H 0P9). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com
Published in Humboldt Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019