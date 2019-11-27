Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Armena Reiter. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

REITER ; Armena Dora April 1, 1932 - Nov 16, 2019 Armena Dora (nee Chauvin) Reiter of Quill Plains Centennial Lodge, Watson, SK, (and formerly of Annaheim, SK), passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was 87 years of age. Armena was born on April 1, 1932, to Lawrence and Katherine (nee Vetteral) Chauvin in Spalding, SK. She was the oldest of four children and grew up on the family farm at Spalding. On July 23, 1951, Armena married George Reiter in St. Martin's R.C. Church, east of Annaheim. Their wedding was the first one celebrated there. Armena and George began their life together on the Reiter family farm west of Annaheim, where they would reside for almost 50 years, and where they raised their three children. In 1997, Armena and George retired and moved into Humboldt, SK. George passed away on July 14, 2008. Armena moved into the Harry Ford Centre. As her health deteriorated, eventually she became a resident of Quill Plains Centennial Lodge where she lived out her final days. Armena will be lovingly remembered by her children and their families: daughter, Karen (Delmer) Vedress and family, Rochelle (James) Sommer and daughter Jazmin, Adrienne (Jason) Simonson and children Vada and Marcus, and Gail (Ashton) Schmidt and son Sutton; son, Wade (Dianne) Reiter and family, Nadine (Sean) Peterson and children Ayla, Hayden and Colton; and Ashley Jonasson (Landon Berscheid) and her children Theron and Levi; son Darrel's family, Lonnie Reiter and their daughter, Tanya Reiter and her children, and Twyla's children; sister, Deanna (Ken) Kunz; and by sister-in-law, Mildred Schultz. She was predeceased by her husband, George Reiter; son, Darrel Reiter; granddaughter, Twyla Reiter; grandson-in-law, Jonathon Jonasson; parents, Lawrence and Katherine (nee Vetteral) Chauvin; brothers: Harvey Chauvin and Edmund Chauvin; sisters-in-law: Elsie Chauvin and Betty Chauvin; and by nephew, Leland Kunz. The Funeral Mass was offered at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, Annaheim, on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., celebrated by Fr. Anthony Atter. Others taking part were: Ashley Jonasson, crossbearer; Leah Durant and Ayla Peterson, scripture readers; Vada Simonson and Hayden Peterson, intentions; Nadine Peterson, Adrianne Simonson and Gail Schmidt, giftbearers; Deanna Kunz, Nadine Peterson, and Ashley Jonasson, eulogists; and Rochelle Sommer, urnbearer. Music ministry was provided by members of the St. Ann's Parish Choir, and soloist Layton Ferster. Interment will take place at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to either the St. Ann's Parish Fund (P.O. Box 120, Annaheim, SK, S0K 0G0) or Quill Plains Health Care Foundation, Inc., (P.O. Box 277, Watson, SK, S0K 4V0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114)





; Armena Dora April 1, 1932 - Nov 16, 2019 Armena Dora (nee Chauvin) Reiter of Quill Plains Centennial Lodge, Watson, SK, (and formerly of Annaheim, SK), passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was 87 years of age. Armena was born on April 1, 1932, to Lawrence and Katherine (nee Vetteral) Chauvin in Spalding, SK. She was the oldest of four children and grew up on the family farm at Spalding. On July 23, 1951, Armena married George Reiter in St. Martin's R.C. Church, east of Annaheim. Their wedding was the first one celebrated there. Armena and George began their life together on the Reiter family farm west of Annaheim, where they would reside for almost 50 years, and where they raised their three children. In 1997, Armena and George retired and moved into Humboldt, SK. George passed away on July 14, 2008. Armena moved into the Harry Ford Centre. As her health deteriorated, eventually she became a resident of Quill Plains Centennial Lodge where she lived out her final days. Armena will be lovingly remembered by her children and their families: daughter, Karen (Delmer) Vedress and family, Rochelle (James) Sommer and daughter Jazmin, Adrienne (Jason) Simonson and children Vada and Marcus, and Gail (Ashton) Schmidt and son Sutton; son, Wade (Dianne) Reiter and family, Nadine (Sean) Peterson and children Ayla, Hayden and Colton; and Ashley Jonasson (Landon Berscheid) and her children Theron and Levi; son Darrel's family, Lonnie Reiter and their daughter, Tanya Reiter and her children, and Twyla's children; sister, Deanna (Ken) Kunz; and by sister-in-law, Mildred Schultz. She was predeceased by her husband, George Reiter; son, Darrel Reiter; granddaughter, Twyla Reiter; grandson-in-law, Jonathon Jonasson; parents, Lawrence and Katherine (nee Vetteral) Chauvin; brothers: Harvey Chauvin and Edmund Chauvin; sisters-in-law: Elsie Chauvin and Betty Chauvin; and by nephew, Leland Kunz. The Funeral Mass was offered at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, Annaheim, on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., celebrated by Fr. Anthony Atter. Others taking part were: Ashley Jonasson, crossbearer; Leah Durant and Ayla Peterson, scripture readers; Vada Simonson and Hayden Peterson, intentions; Nadine Peterson, Adrianne Simonson and Gail Schmidt, giftbearers; Deanna Kunz, Nadine Peterson, and Ashley Jonasson, eulogists; and Rochelle Sommer, urnbearer. Music ministry was provided by members of the St. Ann's Parish Choir, and soloist Layton Ferster. Interment will take place at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to either the St. Ann's Parish Fund (P.O. Box 120, Annaheim, SK, S0K 0G0) or Quill Plains Health Care Foundation, Inc., (P.O. Box 277, Watson, SK, S0K 4V0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in Humboldt Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close