GERMAIN: In loving memory of Barry who passed away August 23, 2001. Sometimes you meet a person Who can really touch your heart, Who's gentle, kind, and thoughtful, And you know right from the start That this is someone special Who is more than just a friend, Somebody you can talk to And whom you can depend, Sometimes you meet a person Who's sincere and loyal, too- I found that special person On the day I found you. Lovingly remembered and missed by Daphane & pets





