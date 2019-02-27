Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadette Duerr. View Sign

DUERR : Bernadette Mathilda Jun. 11, 1949 - Feb. 11, 2019 Bernadette "Bernie" Mathilda (nee Bustin) Duerr of Fulda, SK, passed away at Humboldt District Hospital, Humboldt, SK, on Monday, February 11, 2019. She was 69 years of age. Bernie, the eldest of eight children, was born to Bernard and Mathilda (nee Schafer) Bustin in Humboldt on June 11, 1949. She was raised in Watson, SK, and attained her grades 1 to 8 at Watson Elementary School, and grades 9 to 12 at Watson High School, graduating in May 1969. Bernie loved the outdoors and helped her father farm whenever she could. Eventually, she moved to Humboldt and was employed as a waitress and then a desk clerk at the Pioneer Hotel from 1971-1975. From 1976 to 1978, Bernie worked as a grocery clerk at Shop Easy in Naicam, SK, where her parents retired in 1978. Bernie really liked Humboldt, so she moved back there and was employed as a grocery clerk at OK Economy from 1978 to the spring of 1984. She met the love of her life, Larry Duerr of Fulda, and they were married on July 28, 1984, at St. George's Parish in Naicam. Bernie and Larry began their life together on the Leo Ebner farm four-and-a-half miles southwest of Fulda. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters; Laurie in 1986, and Amanda in 1987. They have one precious grandchild, Nixon, who lives in Miramichi, NB, with his parents Laurie and Justin Gilks. Bernie was a hard worker, and throughout the years, worked alongside Larry on the farm, helping with the farrow-to-finish hog operation from 1984-2007, as well as hauling and stacking innumerable hay and straw bales by hand. She also took meals to the fields from spring until fall, and also helped truck the grain. Bernie loved gardening, keeping the yard grass trimmed, and especially enjoyed baling hay, cleaning out the hog shelters, and hauling large rocks with their 2130 John Deere tractor. An active member of the community, she volunteered at the Fulda Hall functions, often flipping burgers, and at the Carlton Trail Ski Club loppets. She was also a very dedicated caregiver for her mother. Bernie started her cancer journey surgery in January 2014, then was diagnosed in July 2015 with advanced cancer, followed by chemo treatments that were very hard on her. It was a courageous battle. Bernie and Larry managed to take a few trips, Miramichi in February 2016 to visit Laurie, Justin and Nixon, then to Ponoka, AB, to visit Amanda for Thanksgiving. Their last trip was in December 2017, when Laurie drove them to Portage la Prairie, MB, to visit Bernie's sister and brother-in-law, Barb and Chuck Young and their family. Bernie will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her devoted husband of 34 years, Larry Duerr of Fulda, SK; their two daughters and one grandchild: Laurie (Justin) Gilks and son Nixon of Miramichi, NB; and Amanda Duerr (Rode Vold) of Ponoka, AB; two sisters: Barb (Chuck) Young of Portage la Prairie, MB, and Mary Bustin of Edmonton, AB; two brothers: Frank Bustin of Saskatoon, SK, and Paul Bustin of Edmonton, AB; brother-in-law, Gordon Duerr of Fulda, SK; and by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Bernard Bustin (1992); mother, Mathilda (nee Schafer) Bustin (2016); two sisters: Rosella Bustin (1954, in infancy), and Martha Boychuk (2007); one brother, John Bustin (2015); father-in-law, Lambert Duerr (2000); and by her mother-in-law, Helen (nee Rabner) Duerr (2011). The Prayer Service for Bernie was held at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., led by Jenny Irwin and organist Dolores Hinz. Scripture readers were Valerie Crone and Karen Siermachesky. The Funeral Mass was offered at St. Augustine R.C. Church on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Colin Roy and concelebrated by Fr. Daniel Muyres, OSB. Others taking part were: Rhonda Mortensen, crossbearer; Valerie Crone and Karen Siermachesky, scripture readers; Susan Kocourek, intentions; Jared Young and Debbie Dust, giftbearers; Blanche Hrycak, Lois Duerr and Isabelle Brockmeyer, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided by director Loretta Schugmann, organist Marie Aubin, and members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir. Honorary pallbearers were "All those who shared in Bernie's life." Active pallbearers were: Frank Bustin, Chuck Young, Justin Gilks, Rode Vold, Bill Hrycak and Travis Lueke. Interment followed at St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Humboldt District Hospital Foundation Palliative Care or Canadian Mesothelioma. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114)





: Bernadette Mathilda Jun. 11, 1949 - Feb. 11, 2019 Bernadette "Bernie" Mathilda (nee Bustin) Duerr of Fulda, SK, passed away at Humboldt District Hospital, Humboldt, SK, on Monday, February 11, 2019. She was 69 years of age. Bernie, the eldest of eight children, was born to Bernard and Mathilda (nee Schafer) Bustin in Humboldt on June 11, 1949. She was raised in Watson, SK, and attained her grades 1 to 8 at Watson Elementary School, and grades 9 to 12 at Watson High School, graduating in May 1969. Bernie loved the outdoors and helped her father farm whenever she could. Eventually, she moved to Humboldt and was employed as a waitress and then a desk clerk at the Pioneer Hotel from 1971-1975. From 1976 to 1978, Bernie worked as a grocery clerk at Shop Easy in Naicam, SK, where her parents retired in 1978. Bernie really liked Humboldt, so she moved back there and was employed as a grocery clerk at OK Economy from 1978 to the spring of 1984. She met the love of her life, Larry Duerr of Fulda, and they were married on July 28, 1984, at St. George's Parish in Naicam. Bernie and Larry began their life together on the Leo Ebner farm four-and-a-half miles southwest of Fulda. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters; Laurie in 1986, and Amanda in 1987. They have one precious grandchild, Nixon, who lives in Miramichi, NB, with his parents Laurie and Justin Gilks. Bernie was a hard worker, and throughout the years, worked alongside Larry on the farm, helping with the farrow-to-finish hog operation from 1984-2007, as well as hauling and stacking innumerable hay and straw bales by hand. She also took meals to the fields from spring until fall, and also helped truck the grain. Bernie loved gardening, keeping the yard grass trimmed, and especially enjoyed baling hay, cleaning out the hog shelters, and hauling large rocks with their 2130 John Deere tractor. An active member of the community, she volunteered at the Fulda Hall functions, often flipping burgers, and at the Carlton Trail Ski Club loppets. She was also a very dedicated caregiver for her mother. Bernie started her cancer journey surgery in January 2014, then was diagnosed in July 2015 with advanced cancer, followed by chemo treatments that were very hard on her. It was a courageous battle. Bernie and Larry managed to take a few trips, Miramichi in February 2016 to visit Laurie, Justin and Nixon, then to Ponoka, AB, to visit Amanda for Thanksgiving. Their last trip was in December 2017, when Laurie drove them to Portage la Prairie, MB, to visit Bernie's sister and brother-in-law, Barb and Chuck Young and their family. Bernie will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her devoted husband of 34 years, Larry Duerr of Fulda, SK; their two daughters and one grandchild: Laurie (Justin) Gilks and son Nixon of Miramichi, NB; and Amanda Duerr (Rode Vold) of Ponoka, AB; two sisters: Barb (Chuck) Young of Portage la Prairie, MB, and Mary Bustin of Edmonton, AB; two brothers: Frank Bustin of Saskatoon, SK, and Paul Bustin of Edmonton, AB; brother-in-law, Gordon Duerr of Fulda, SK; and by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Bernard Bustin (1992); mother, Mathilda (nee Schafer) Bustin (2016); two sisters: Rosella Bustin (1954, in infancy), and Martha Boychuk (2007); one brother, John Bustin (2015); father-in-law, Lambert Duerr (2000); and by her mother-in-law, Helen (nee Rabner) Duerr (2011). The Prayer Service for Bernie was held at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., led by Jenny Irwin and organist Dolores Hinz. Scripture readers were Valerie Crone and Karen Siermachesky. The Funeral Mass was offered at St. Augustine R.C. Church on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Colin Roy and concelebrated by Fr. Daniel Muyres, OSB. Others taking part were: Rhonda Mortensen, crossbearer; Valerie Crone and Karen Siermachesky, scripture readers; Susan Kocourek, intentions; Jared Young and Debbie Dust, giftbearers; Blanche Hrycak, Lois Duerr and Isabelle Brockmeyer, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided by director Loretta Schugmann, organist Marie Aubin, and members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir. Honorary pallbearers were "All those who shared in Bernie's life." Active pallbearers were: Frank Bustin, Chuck Young, Justin Gilks, Rode Vold, Bill Hrycak and Travis Lueke. Interment followed at St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Humboldt District Hospital Foundation Palliative Care or Canadian Mesothelioma. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114) www.schulerlefebvrefuneralchapel.com Funeral Home Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel

627 - 7th Street

Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0

(306) 682-4114 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Humboldt Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close