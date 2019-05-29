Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard Koski. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

KOSKI : Bernard Dec. 27, 1934 - May 12, 2019 Bernard "Bernie" Koski of Watson, SK passed away at the Humboldt District Hospital on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was 84 years of age. Bernie was born on December 27, 1934 to Theodore and Annie (nee Koberinski) Koski at Sinnett, SK. He was the 5th of 10 children and grew up on a farm near Sinnett. He attended Manresa and Loyola Schools. Bernie married Maureen Dewan on October 13, 1962 at Spiritwood, SK. Bernie wore many hats throughout his life. When he met Maureen, he was a grain buyer in Spiritwood. After leaving that job, he repaired elevators for Searle Grain. Bernie and Maureen then moved to LeRoy where he worked as a carpenter's helper for Ben Bonney. Eventually he started working for Prairie Rose Custom Feeds as a mill operator. He was a loyal and dedicated employee for over 35 years. Never one to sit around, Bernie took a job at the local transition site in Watson. He called this job "My very important job!" Bernie just loved people. Before he passed away, he told his grandson, "Life is like a big joke. If you can't joke and laugh, then what's it all for?" Bernie is lovingly remembered by his wife Maureen (nee Dewan) Koski; daughters: Lee Ann Schreiner and family Garrick, Braeden (Andrea) and Zachary (Sharla); Lorna (Tim) Strunk and family Dallas (Robyn), Tyler (Savannah), Brett (Kenzie), Josh (Lisha), and Traiton; Val (Cam) McLean and family Rylan (Molly), Jordan and Raelyn (Marisa); Lori (Joe) Vamvakakis and family Kristopher, Alexa and Kalen; Dawn (Barry) Radoux, and family Jayden, Aubree, and Haylee; great-grandchildren: Ayden, Deklan, Blake, Daxton, Drayson, Ethan, and Emmett; members of the Koski family: Geraldine (Elmer) Dieno, Rose Anselmo, Marian (Don) Wilson, Steve Koski, Jim Anselmo; members of the Dewan family: Marlene Bell and Marl (Elaine) Dewan, Freida Dewan and Florence Dewan. Bernie was predeceased by his parents Theodore and Annie (nee Koberinski) Koski; brothers Joe, Ted and Leo (in infancy); sisters Margaret Koski (in infancy) and Joyce Bonyai (Jim); parents-in-law, John and Josephine Dewan; brothers-in-law Bill Dewan, Bert Dewan, Alwin Dewan, and Percy Bell; sister-in-law Letha Dewan; grandsons Mitchell and Nathaniel Schreiner, and great-grandson Tristan William Koski. A Prayer Service was held at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Watson, SK on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., presided by Milt Kerpan and Brad Gaetz. Scripture readers were Kristopher Vamvakakis and Raelyn McLean. A eulogy was delivered by Dallas Koski. A Funeral Mass was offered at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Watson, SK on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., celebrated by Fr. Francis Akomeah and concelebrated by Fr. Daniel Muyres, OSB. Others taking part were: Kalen Vamvakakis, crossbearer; Kristopher Vamvakakis and Jayden Radoux, scripture readers; Traiton Strunk, intentions; Val and Cam McLean, giftbearers; organist Laurie Sproule and members of Sacred Heart Parish Choir, music ministry; Alexa Vamvakakis, Aubree Radoux and Haylee Radoux,, memorial table attendants. Honorary pallbearers were "All those who shared in Bernie's life." Active pallbearers were: Dallas Koski, Tyler Koski, Garrick Schreiner, Braeden Schreiner, Rylan McLean and Jordan McLean. Memorial Donations may be directed to Hope's Home 339 Brookdale Crescent Saskatoon, SK S7V 1K5 or Sacred Heart Parish P.O. Box 189 Watson, SK S0K 4V0. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114)





