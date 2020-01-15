Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha West. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

WEST; Bertha Marie Sept 24, 1919 - Dec 24, 2019 It is with sadness in their hearts that the family of Bertha West announce her passing, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Humboldt District Hospital, Humboldt, Saskatchewan. She was 100 years of age. Bertha (Betty) West was born September 24, 1919, the eldest of 10 children, to William and Ernestine (nee Schmidtke) Hamp. Betty grew up with her family on a farm homestead approximately eight miles west of the village of Middle Lake, Saskatchewan. She attended the Wilfred rural school for eight years and helped on the family farm doing chores and helping to raise her younger siblings. Betty married Charlie West in March, 1940, and from this marriage had six children, four sons and two daughters. Betty was a very hardworking person, taking care of all household chores, gardening and work associated with raising a family. Betty and Charlie also operated the Middle Lake Cafe for a few years. Later, she worked at Bethany Birch Manor managing the kitchen. This was partly necessitated after Charlie suffered a stroke in 1977, and then had to retire from his carpentry work. Betty's hobbies included knitting, sewing quilts for her family, reading, stamp collecting and crossword puzzles which kept her mind sharp well into her 90's. She was a wonderful cook and loved to bake...apple pies were her specialty! Over the years, she had the opportunity to travel to many different countries. A very active member of the community, Betty was a shining light to all who knew her. Betty was a wonderful person, she was loving, caring, kind and generous. She will be lovingly remembered forever in our hearts. Betty will be sadly missed by her children and their families: Gary (Shirley); Larry (Karen); Clark (June); and Norma; her nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her two sisters, Adella and Alma (John); her brother, Edward; and by numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Charlie, (1993); her son, Nels, (1981); and by her daughter, Lyla, (2018); by one brother and five sisters. The Funeral Service was held for Betty at Faith Lutheran Church, in Middle Lake, SK, on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., presided over by Pastor Clint Magnus. Others taking part were: Gary West and Diane Schneider, scripture readers; Dean Hamp, eulogist, (with eulogy written by Ed Hamp); and pallbearers: Gary West, Larry West, Clark West, Dean Hamp, Ray Nordin, and Jeff West. Interment followed at Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Middle Lake, SK, and a memorial luncheon was held at Faith Lutheran Church Hall. Memorial donations may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, (c/o 321 Centre Street, Middle Lake, SK, S0K 2X0), or to Bethany Pioneer Village, (P.O. Box 8, Middle Lake, SK, S0K 2X0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





