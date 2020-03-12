In loving memory of BEVERLY POMEDLI Beverly Pomedli of Humboldt passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at the Humboldt District Health Complex. She is survived by her husband Edward; daughter Wendy; son Robin; grandchildren Hailey, Tyler and Meadow; and sister Janette Higham. The Pomedli family wishes to express our sincere appreciation and thanks to everyone whom helped us in any way during her illness and passing. Our special thanks go out to Dr. Hamilton, nurses and staff of the Humboldt District Health Complex's palliative care ward and to the Morning Glory Crematorium. To those whom have visited the hospital, brought food to our home, called, sent flowers and cards, we will be forever grateful for your support. She was an artist, wife, mother, grandmother and a friend of many; she will be greatly missed by all.





