KURYSH: Bridget Katherine (Daughter of Dennis & Enid Siegel) July 27, 1988 - August 1, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Bridget Katherine Kurysh announce her peaceful passing at Humboldt District Hospital on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Bridget was born on July 27, 1988 at City Hospital, Saskatoon. She obtained her education in Bruno and Humboldt. Bridget was an A+ student throughout her school years and received a scholarship to the U of S. She worked very hard on continuing her education via online learning and studied many different areas including Art, Environmental Science and Nutrition. Bridget was a voracious reader and was very grateful to the online Saskatchewan Information Library Services and the Reid - Thompson Public Library in Humboldt as they would accommodate her wishes by ordering any book she requested. As Bridget's health began to fail she was less able to be away from their family home, so she developed her passion for horticulture. Every year in January she would scour the greenhouse catalogues and websites and order the seeds for the new and unusual plants that she would start herself on the windowsill. Bridget was very successful in planning small and large gardens on the farm and these become her haven of peace and tranquillity. She loved her special hoe that Dennis was able to retrofit which made weeding so much easier for her. Bridget was addicted to the Food Network and spent many hours planning and preparing exotic meals and snacks for us to enjoy. She would not miss the annual Taste of Saskatchewan food festival on Saskatoon's riverbank and always tried as many new dishes as was humanly possible. Bridget loved to jump in her Gator (side by side) load up her dog in the box and whoever else wanted to go along for a drive in the countryside and made us squeal with awe and terror at her speed and daring driving. Now SHE was in control! Bridget took some beautiful pictures and was so good at editing photography and creating movies that she was the extended families expert. She loved paper crafts, scrapbooking and making personal cards for every occasion and would send unique works of art to her relatives and friends. Even though she was very digitally savvy she loved communicating through "snail mail" and she had many pen pals all over the world that she kept in contact with through hand written letters. Bridget was very humble, compassionate, and giving person; she touched so many people in different ways. When she knew someone was going through a rough patch she would mail an envelope filled with beautiful, funny and uplifting messages, and of course, tea. Bridget loved drinking tea, so much so that it was one of her last things that she really, really enjoyed and told us about ten times! She adopted a little girl in the Dominican Republic through World Vision and supported the SPCA, as her love for animals was vast, especially in the spring when the new kittens were born. (Not so much with the baby raccoons and skunks!) Bridget's quiet and dry sense of humor kept everyone on their toes. Despite the insistence to her Mom and Dad not to feed her dog Pepper extra treats, she was the first one to sneak a tasty morsel or two under the table to her dog's waiting mouth. No wonder Pepper always lay on Bridget's feet wherever she sat. In restaurants Bridget always took note of people who ate alone especially seniors or those who appeared to have less than her. She would pay for their meal for anonymously. She always put everyone else first. She always stood up for the underdog and advocated and supported them. Bridget might have been small but she had a huge heart. The love of her life was her 3 year old niece Remy. Bridget had an amazing relationship with her, and Remy was very much in love with "Aunty B" as they spent time playing, crafting and laughing. Bridget's life may have been short lived on earth but the lives she touched in her short time was awe-inspiring. Bridget struggled with her health since she was 5 years old. Her complicated medical condition was so rare; one doctor said that if the cause were ever discovered, they would probably name it after her. She was on kidney dialysis for over 12 years, and was one of only a few patients in Saskatchewan trained to do hemodialysis at home and so was a strong advocate for organ donation, especially presumed consent. Bridget was grateful to her parents for making home dialysis a reality and allowing her as much home time as possible and avoiding travel to the dialysis center in Saskatoon. She was very strong willed and determined not to let any obstacles get in her way and had proven the doctors wrong many times. We would like to thank all the health care professionals that helped Bridget on her journey with humor and compassion: Renal nurses Angela Z, Amanda A, Hyacinth, Nancy, Tristan, Paolo, Chris and Roxanne: Dr. Rod Stryker and especially Dr. Jackie Bourgeois who was always looking out for her. Bridget taught us so much: Love one another - Do not judge others - Be humble - Treat everyone with patience and kindness - Don't dwell on what you can't control - If it doesn't help, don't say it - Forgive each other and lastly - CONSIDER ORGAN DONATION, TALK ABOUT IT AND LET YOUR FAMILY KNOW YOUR WISHES. Bridget will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her parents: Dennis and Enid (nee Pulvermacher) Siegel of Humboldt and her brother Geoff (Emory) Kurysh and children Remy and Wilder all of Saskatoon; maternal aunts and uncles: Jerome Pulvermacher of Bruno, Joanne Story of Brockville, ON, Michael Pulvermacher of Saskatoon, Peter (Judy) Pulvermacher and Edna (Marvin) Hodgson all of Bruno; paternal aunts and uncles: Wendy Siegel, Leila Brockman (Bob) and Della Siegel all of Saskatoon and Margo (Aaron) Chamney of Scottsdale, AZ, USA, and by numerous cousins and a raft of friends around the world. Bridget was predeceased by her maternal grandparents: Francis and Tekla (nee Rieland) Pulvermacher; paternal grandparents: Alfred and Rose (nee Kienlen) Siegel and by Uncle Peter Story. A Funeral Mass was held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from St. Bruno R.C. Parish in Bruno, SK. Celebrated by Fr. Pius Schroh and concelebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu. Interment followed at St. Bruno R.C. Cemetery. Memorial donations in Bridget's memory may be directed to Reid-Thompson Public Library (Humboldt), Humboldt District Hospital: General Fund, or Kidney Foundation of Canada. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to MALINOSKI & DANLYUIK FUNERAL HOME, Humboldt, 306-682-1622.





