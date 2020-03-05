In loving memory of BRYAN BARNES Who left us March 3rd, 2011 My heart still aches with sadness Secret tears will flow What it means to lose you No one can ever know I cant count the times I needed you The number of times I cried If my love could of saved you You never would of died In life I loved you dearly In death I love you still In my heart you hold a place No one will ever fill It broke my heart to lose you But you never went alone A big part of me went with you The day god called you home Yours lovingly remembered by, Your loving wife Debbi, Corri, Jennifer, Pam, Kristin, Cynthia, Michael, and families
Published in Humboldt Journal & East Central Trader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020