Calvin ( Kelly ) Jackson







Kelly was born in Tisdale, Saskatchewan on October 16, 1923, and lived in the Sylvania area on the south half of section 23-43-15. His father Alexander and mother Gertrude had 7 sons, and 3 daughters, with the youngest 3 children being born while living on the Sylvania farm. His family cleared much of this land, and then returned to Manitoba in 1935, living just north of Treherne, Mb. Dad was very proud of his Tisdale and Saskatchewan roots, going back to his childhood home many times and visiting with old friends. He often reminisced of going to Willow Hill School, and his friends and families in the area, such as Leslie Davidson, Gordon Last, the Angus', Beatty's, Hayes', McCrae's and Samida's.



Dad worked the farm at Treherne until 1947, when he went east looking for work as his brothers returned from overseas. He settled in London, Ontario, returning to Manitoba to marry Lorna Wilson of Rathwell, Mb, and then residing in London until 1951. Upon their return to Winnipeg, Dad was a sheet metal worker at Bristol Aerospace and then moved to CFB Winnipeg as Grounds Superintendent until his retirement in 1984.



Mom and Dad lived in their St James home in Winnipeg for over 60 years, where he was deeply involved in the local community. He volunteered for years in various capacities at Bourkevale Community Centre, and with minor hockey and baseball in St. James. He was a member of the St. James United Church and an Honorary Life Member of the United Church of Canada.



Dad had few regrets and did most of what he wanted to do in his life. In retirement he continued to travel and expanded on his handyman work around the house, at the church, and for others. He enjoyed music, dancing, curling, golf and was an avid Saskatchewan Roughrider fan.



Kelly passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020, 3 weeks short of his 97th birthday. He is survived by his wife of over 72 years Lorna, daughter Joan, sons Buster and Scott, son-in-law Doug Buckingham, daughter-in-law Nathalie Houle, 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. He was the last of the Tisdale Jackson's.



He had a memorable life; he will be missed.







Kelly, may God care for you, as you did for us. A part of me went with you the day God called you home. - Love Lorna.



A private funeral service was held on October 8th, with interment at Woodlands Cemetery near Treherne, Mb.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store