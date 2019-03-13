Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecelia Bendel. View Sign

BENDEL : Cecelia Eilleen June 29, 1932 - February 26, 2019 Cecelia (nee Dunne) Bendel of Humboldt, SK, (and formerly of LeRoy, SK), passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Humboldt District Hospital after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Cecelia was 86 years of age and always young at heart. Cecelia was born on June 29, 1932 in Sinnett, SK., to Charles and Mary (nee Koberinski) Dunne. She attained her Grade 11 and met Jake (Jacob) Bendel at age 17 at a dance. How she loved to dance! She will always be our gorgeous "Movie Star Mom", an apt description given by her kids after seeing her in a photo taken on the shores of Manitou Lake. Cecelia and Jake were married on October 17, 1950 and started a life of children and living and loving together. Cecelia's inspiration was her Mom, who raised 12 children in a small home with no efficiencies, and still found time for fun, cards, and preparing large meals not only for her own family, but often unexpected guests. Cecelia lived up to the example set by her Mom, managing the home, helping with the farm and with Jake raising their six children with unselfish love, much sacrifice, and hard work. She described herself as a Household Engineer and she was fully proficient in that role. Homemade meals for eight everyday with fresh baking, sewing, gardening, raising chickens, and more baking. The house always smelled delicious! Cecelia loved the family trips to the lake and learned to conquer her fear of being on the water, because she didn't want to miss out on family fun, and she discovered that she loved to fish! Some of her favourite memories are of good fishing days and fire pit evenings. The fellowship and singing, with a glass of wine, was always a perfect ending to the day, whether it was a fish fry or hot dogs on a stick. She taught us the value of family, honesty, forgiveness, sharing, humility, hard work and of "do it right the first time". She was active in the community; helping with many meals catered by the LeRoy Catholic Ladies Aid and served for 18 years as president. She taught First Communion Class for seven years, was a member of the Parish Council and the Social Justice representative for Holy Rosary Parish. She also served as president of the Lerose Lodge Auxilliary for four years and then served as a member of the board. After the children left home Cecelia attended a business course at St. Peter's College and then worked for Humboldt Home Care for 1-1/2 years. She resigned in 1979, the Year of the Child, especially appropriate for Cecelia who had four grandchildren born that year. Her business skills were of great benefit to assist Jake with document preparation and organization during his years of social work training and activities related to the Christian Farm Crisis Action Committee before his death in 1993. Cecelia devoted enormous amounts of time to her family, visiting often and especially when grandchildren and great grandchildren were born. Each new member of the family was a blessing from Heaven, and she treasured each and everyone. After Jake passed, her visits with family became even more frequent and her children and grandchildren loved their time with her which often included playing crokinole and card games, building puzzles and trying to beat her at scrabble, succeeding rarely! In addition to visiting her family, Cecelia was still active in the community, continuing to serve on the Lerose Lodge board, serving as treasurer for the Watson Minus One Club for eight years, and playing cards regularly. After moving into her condo, she enjoyed puzzle building and playing cards in the common room and she became an avid member of the Golden Age Choir. A family highlight has been her annual birthday party for the past several years, always a festive occasion with a singsong by the firepit, many laughs and hugs, with family and dear friends. She was a true example of how to live a Christian life, and firmly adhered to Roman Catholic beliefs, believing them to be a guide for life. She encouraged faith by example, always being welcoming to others and treating people with kindness and sincerity. She is known for her beautiful smile which would light up the room, warming you to the heart, making each person feel special and loved. She shared that smile often and has many good friends. One of her favourite sayings was "God Bless Everyone". Cecelia is lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her six children: Michael (Elena) of Calgary, Jim (Deb) of Humboldt, David (Lynda) of LeRoy, Joan (David Hines) of Wimborne, AB, Kathy (Blaine Saunders) of Victoria, BC and Angie (Mike Tuchscherer) of Humboldt; 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; siblings Anne, Jim, Wilfred and Alan; siblings-in-law Mary, Mary Anne, Mildred, Laura and Velma; numerous nieces and nephews; her condo friends, card playing and singing friends and Cecelia will also be remembered by many of her children's friends who she always welcomed wholeheartedly. Cecelia was predeceased by her husband Jacob; parents Mary and Charles Dunne; parents-in-law Marie and Mike Bendel; siblings Francis, Kathleen, Charlie, Alice, Lawrence, Bill and Leo; siblings-in-law Mary, August, Harold, Martha, Leo, Betty, Lawrence; and her son-in-law Louis LeGuyader. A Prayer Service will be held at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in LeRoy on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 7:30 pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Augustine's Church in Humboldt on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 am., followed by lunch in the parish hall, after which interment will take place at Holy Rosary R.C. Cemetery, LeRoy. Pallbearers for the prayer service are grandsons Ian Bendel and Jason Bendel, great-grandson Austin Trottier, grandsons-in-law Andy Riopel and Shaun Muderwich, and son-in-law Mike Tuchscherer. Pallbearers for the funeral service are nephews: Pat Dunne, Jerome Dunne, Tim Dunne, Lawrence Dunne Jr., Greg Dunne and Kelly Dunne. Honorary pallbearers are all those who knew Cecelia. An Honour Guard will be formed by members of the Golden Age Choir and Cecelia's condo friends. Memorial donations may be directed to the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Parish and Cemetery, LeRoy, SK, Evergreen Home (formerly Lerose Lodge) in LeRoy or the St. Augustine Parish Centre, Humboldt. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114)





