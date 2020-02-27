In Loving Memory Cecelia Bendel Passed Away February 26, 2019 One year has passed since that sad day When our much loved Mom was called away. God took her home, it was his will But in our hearts she lives on still. Her smiling face, her hugs, her laugh Her encouragement and endless love, Are all precious treasured memories As she now loves us from above. Always remembered and loved by her children and all her family.
Published in Humboldt Journal & East Central Trader from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020