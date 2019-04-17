Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecelia V. Taphorn. View Sign

Cecelia Taphorn (nee Merkosky). December 14, 1923 – April 3, 2019



Cecelia died peacefully with family present, at the ripe old age of 95, in St. Albert, Alberta.



Cecelia was the eighth child, of eleven. She was predeceased by her parents, John Merkosky and Elizabeth (Gerecht), her husband Fred in 1974, and all her siblings: Ollie, John, Nick, Mike, Jake, Leo, Alex, Peter, Joey, and Lena (Marie Primus). With her nine brothers, there were three spellings of her maiden name, Merkosky, Merkowsky, and Merkoske.



Cecelia’s four children and ten grandchildren are:



MARLENE (Lawrence Fushtey) Brady of St. Albert. Sons (with father Dennis Brady, deceased), Derek (Cheryl) of Calgary, Wade (Katherine) of Vancouver, and Scot (Jessica) of St. Albert.



KEN (Sandy) Taphorn of Kelowna. Daughter Karla (Travis) Kuchma of Vancouver.



BETTY ANN (Duane) Pfeil of Norman Wells, NWT. Daughter Shannon (Pascal) Audet in Norman Wells, and son Darryl in Vancouver.



HARVEY (Robyn) Taphorn. Sons Nicholaus, Alexander, Jonathan, and Christian, all of Calgary.



Cecelia has 16 great-grandchildren, many cousins and numerous friends. She was Aunt Cecelia to 66 nephews and nieces, plus their spouses!



Her “Celebration of Life” will be on Saturday July 27, at 11:00, at St. Gregor, Saskatchewan.



Honorary pallbearers are "all the special people in Cecelia’s life”. You know who you are, think of something nice she did for you, and pay it forward in kind.



In Lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to the St. Gregory R.C. Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 51, St. Gregor, SK, S0K 3X0

