Cecelia died peacefully with family present, at age 95.
Cecelia was the eighth child, of eleven. She was predeceased by her parents, John Merkosky and Elizabeth (Gerecht); her husband, Fred, in 1974; and all her siblings, Ollie, John, Nick, Mike, Jake, Leo, Alex, Peter, Joey, and Lena (Marie Primus).
Cecelia's four children are:
MARLENE (Lawrence Fushtey) Brady of St. Albert
KEN (Sandy) Taphorn of Kelowna
BETTY ANN (Duane) Pfeil of Norman Wells
HARVEY (Robyn) Taphorn of Calgary
TAPHORN (nee Merkosky): Cecelia Veronica
Cecelia has 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, many cousins, and numerous friends. With 39 on her side of the family and 27 from her husband, she was Aunt Cecelia to 66 nieces and nephews, plus their spouses!
Funeral Mass will be at St. Gregory Church on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11:00 am, interment at St. Gregory Cemetery, and lunch and supper at St. Gregor Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to the St. Gregory R.C. Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 51, St. Gregor, SK, S0K 3X0. Honorary pallbearers are "all the special people in Cecelia's life". You know who you are, think of something nice she did for you, and pay it forward in kind.
Published in Humboldt Journal from July 18 to Aug. 16, 2019