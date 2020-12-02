Charlotte (Jane) Horner Jane Horner experienced and exemplified a life of love, caring, laughter, and sharing. Jane was born on February 24, 1954. She grew up on a farm near Creelman, Saskatchewan with her 3 siblings. She attended elementary and part of her high school in Creelman and completed her high school at the Weyburn Comprehensive School in Weyburn where she excelled in music, band, oratory, French, and all required studies. Jane attended the University of Saskatchewan and in 1977 earned Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Education degrees with majors in music and French. Music was Jane's life. She taught band and music in Indian Head and later at Humboldt. While in Humboldt she was president of the local Humboldt Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation. She sang in St. Peter's Choir and played in the St. Peter's orchestra. When Jane retired from teaching she moved to Saskatoon where she achieved a Bachelor of Commerce degree at the University of Saskatchewan in 2002. Jane was an active volunteer with Saskatoon Habitat for Humanity and Saskatoon Open Door Society. She loved to travel and shared trips to Europe, BC, the Maritimes,Alaska, and Arizona with friends and family. Jane loved and excelled in music. She played in bands in Saskatoon and Arizona. Jane was quick witted and bright, and loved to engage in lively and deep discussions. She gave generously to family, friends, and community - both gifts of the heart and charitable donations. Jane left the physical realm with peace and dignity on November 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Doreen and Fred Horner, and her brother Rob. Her precious cat Allie who had been her companion for 18 years passed away just days before Jane. She is hugely missed by her brother Don and sister-in-law Diane and their daughters Jenny (Terrell) and Susan (Ryan), and their son Andrew; and by her sister Heather and brother-in-law Larry, and Heather's children, daughters Melanie (Gerry) and Christal (Chris), and son Bryce (Natalie); and all of Jane's great-nieces and great-nephews. She will also be missed by her dear friends Janice and Lenora who will treasure Jane forever in their hearts. Jane was respected and valued by all who met with her. She leaves a legacy of generosity, caring, wisdom, and love. It was her wish that flowers be turned into donations to Ovarian Cancer Canada and Saskatoon United Way Journey Home. Thank you to the care providers at the Cancer Centre and Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, the palliative care team, and Dr. Vickie Martin. The family will have a celebration of Jane's life at a later date.







