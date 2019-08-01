Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Lynn Opfergelt. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

OPFERGELT: Cheryl Lynn May 14, 1959 - July 22, 2019 Cheryl Lynn Opfergelt of the Sherbrooke Community Centre, Saskatoon, SK, passed away at her residence on Monday, July 22, 2019. She was 60 years of age. Cheryl was born on May 14th, 1959, to Jack and Mary (nee Roenspies) Opfergelt. She was one of triplets, born at home on the family farm near Annaheim, SK. Cheryl attended Annaheim School until she moved to Saskatoon, where she worked at Sask. Abilities. Her love of children motivated her to volunteer in the school system. Cheryl enjoyed family gatherings, going to the lake, animals, concerts, shopping, and generally anything that brought people together. Although Cheryl faced challenges, it didn't keep her from enjoying life to the fullest. She loved her family passionately, with a special place in her heart for all her nieces and nephews. She developed many great friendships over the years because of her kind, giving nature. Cheryl taught us many lessons about love, courage and unending strength. She touched so many lives with her heart of gold and a beautiful smile that would light up a room. Cheryl will be lovingly remembered by her father, Jack (Hedy) Opfergelt; sister, Vonda Opfergelt of Dundurn, SK, and family, Lynette (Andy) Stewart and children Arden and Ava, Warren Doepker (Lauren McAllister) and daughter Penelope, and Royden Doepker; sister, Pat (Gerry) Gerwing of Lake Lenore, SK, and family, Calvin and Mitchel; sister-in- law, Donna (Jamie) Haeusler of Humboldt, SK, and family, Adina (Curtis) Hopfner and children Callum and Marshall, Colin Opfergelt, and Megan (Ross) Bulat and children Lauren and Cohen. She was predeceased by her mother, Mary (nee Roenspies) Opfergelt; three brothers and one sister: Donald Opfergelt, and Yvonne, Gordon and Walter Opfergelt (in infancy); and by her grandparents. The Funeral Mass was offered at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, Annaheim, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., celebrated by Fr. Anthony Atter. Others taking part were: Adina Hopfner, crossbearer; Lynette Stewart and Megan Bulat, scripture readers; Donna Hauesler and Colin Opfergelt, intentions; Calvin Gerwing and Mitchel Gerwing, giftbearers; Pat Gerwing and Vonda Opfergelt, eulogists. The urnbearer was Jack Opfergelt. Honorary pallbearers were all Cheryl's nieces and nephews, Adina Hopfner, Colin Opfergelt, Megan Bulat, Lynette Stewart, Warren Doepker, Royden Doepker, Calvin Gerwing, and Mitchel Gerwing. Interment followed at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to either the St. Ann's Roman Catholic Cemetery Fund or Kinsmen Telemiracle (2217C Hanselman Court, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 6A8). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114)





