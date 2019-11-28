BRADY ; Chester Nathanael Chester Nathanael Brady was born in Star City on June 7, 1930 to Walter W. Brady and Ivy (Dix) Brady, the fifth child of seven children. Chester passed away November 16, 2019 at the Melfort hospital after a short illness with his brother Edward by his side. Chester worked for many years for McCosh Plumbing in Melfort as a tin smith and roofer. They worked on many school roofs around the country. Chester also farmed in the '90s in the Queens Park district. After retirement Chester and his brother Edward made yearly trips to visit their two sisters, Joyce and Joan, on Salt Springs Island, BC. In his youth, Chester played hockey with the Star City Barley Kings. Some of the stories told included many antics that would not would not be considered legal these days. In his retirement years Chester could be seen traveling back and forth to the garden with his brother Ed in their gator. Much pleasure was gotten from his garden which was larger than a football field and many Star City residents were the recipients of its bountiful harvest. Chester is predeceased by his parents, his sisters: Joyce Dalmage and Florence Rogers. Left to cherish is memory are his siblings: Walter Brady of Tisdale, Joan Clinch of Ontario, Edward Brady of Star City and Maureen Williams of Tisdale and many nieces, nephews and friends. A Memorial Service for Chester will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave condolences for the family can visit the online guestbook at www.fedusiakfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fedusiak Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Melfort, SK (306)752-3838.
Published in East Central Trader from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019