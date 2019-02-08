Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher A. Armstrong. View Sign

ARMSTRONG, Christopher A.



February 22, 1945 -



January 13, 2019



Christopher "Chris" Andrew Armstrong was born on February 22, 1945, to Christopher "Chris" and Margaret "Vi" Armstrong in Wadena, Saskatchewan. He died on January 13, 2019, at home on the family farm in the Quill Lake area.



Chris attended Islay School until it closed in 1958 then went on to finish his education at Quill Lake High School where he was a member of the Quill Lake Band. After High School, he studied at the University of Saskatchewan.



Chris purchased his first piece of land in 1966 and started farming.



In 1972, he married Carol Fritsch and went on to have three children, Wendy, Teri, and Andrew.



Chris took over the family homestead in 1977 and spent the rest of his life living and working on the farm.



Chris enjoyed curling and the outdoors - fishing and hunting. He was involved in many organizations such as Scouts, SAFE, Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation, and Ducks Unlimited.



He was predeceased by his parents, Chris and Vi; his brother, David; and his wife, Carol.



He is survived by his children, Wendy McKay, Teri Blow, and Andrew Armstrong; and his grandchildren, Josie and Caitlyn Blow, and Christopher Rogan Armstrong.



A Funeral Service was held for Christoper at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 28, 2019, at the Quill Lake Community Hall, Quill Lake, Saskatchewan, with Funeral Celebrant Keri Helberg officiating. Interment followed in the Quill Lake Cemetery. Donations in memory of Christoper may be made to the Mallard Wildlife Federation. Those wishing to leave messages of sympathy for the family may do so at



Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Narfason's Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Wadena, Saskatchewan, 306-338-2251.

102 FIRST ST. N.W.

Wadena , SK S0A 4J0

(306) 338-2251 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Humboldt Journal from Feb. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019

