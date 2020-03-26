Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Eckert. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

ECKERT; Clara Lorraine (nee Eckl) Apr 26, 1940 - Mar 15, 2020 The family of Clara Eckert is sad to announce her passing on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Villa, Humboldt, Saskatchewan. She was 79 years of age. Clara was born on April 26, 1940 in Humboldt, Saskatchewan to Joseph and Agnes (nee Theissing) Eckl. She grew up on the family farm near Pilger, SK and attended school at Wilmont, a country school just down the road from their farm, until the family moved to Humboldt. Clara's first job was working at a local café as a waitress and this was followed by her employment with Grest Motors as bookkeeper until the business closed. It was at one of the barn dances she loved to attend that she met the love of her life, Ron, and they were married June 11, 1966 in St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Humboldt. In their marriage, Clara and Ron were blessed with two daughters and three grandchildren who were their pride and joy. Over the years she worked with the Humboldt Journal as a receptionist, Peavey Mart as a cashier, and finally worked as a caretaker with the City of Humboldt until her retirement. Never one to stay still for long, Clara had a very full volunteer schedule. She spent time helping the elderly in the community, cleaning and running errands, and assisting with the local 'Meals on Wheels' Program. The St. Augustine CWL, St. Mary's Villa and the Diabetes Association were just some of the organizations Clara supported with her time and generosity. When she wanted to relax, Clara had a range of hobbies she enjoyed, and these included: gardening, playing cards, crocheting, reading magazines, trying out new recipes, shopping, camping, bowling, and listening to the old-time dance party on the radio every Saturday night. She loved to visit with friends and family and was happy to spend time with those she loved. Clara is lovingly remembered by her two daughters and their families: Tracy (Richard) Ludwig and daughter Miley, of Bruno, SK; and Kimberly (Miles) Waldbillig and children, Taylor and Mason of Humboldt. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Lydia Eckl of Humboldt; brother-in-law Elmer Borstmayer, of Bruno; and numerous nieces and nephews. Clara was predeceased by her husband, Ron Eckert; her parents, Joseph and Agnes (Nee Theissing) Eckl; parents-in-law Henry and Mary (nee Langhorst) Eckert; siblings: Agnes (Gerald) Moorman, Florence (Frank) Loessl, Mary (Peter) Klashinsky, Rose (Alex) Kosokowsky, Edward (Grace) Eckl, Charles Eckl, Lorraine (Murray) Schlosser, Marcella Borstmayer; numerous brothers and sisters in infancy; brother-in-law, Clifford Eckert ; and a few nieces and nephews. The Funeral Mass for Clara was held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Augustine R.C. Church, celebrated by Fr. Prosper Abotsi. Others taking part: Dan Steiner, crossbearers; Mary Lou Weiers and Bonnie Hauber, scripture readers; Janet Jurgens, intentions; Taylor Waldbillig and Miley Ludwig, giftbearers; Carol Fleischhacker, eulogist; Lydia Eckl and Mary Draude, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided choir director, Loretta Schugmann and pianist, Dolores Hinz. Active pallbearers were: Garry Kosokowsky, Randy Bernauer, Chris Kennedy, Brayden Kennedy, Scott Kennedy, and Mason Waldbillig. Honorary pallbearers were, "All those who shared in Clara's life". Interment followed in St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery, Humboldt, SK. Memorial donations may be directed either to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, (#26 - 1738 Quebec Ave., Saskatoon, SK, S7K 1V9), or to the St. Mary's Villa Foundation, (P.O. Box 1743, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0) Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





Clara Lorraine (nee Eckl) Apr 26, 1940 - Mar 15, 2020 The family of Clara Eckert is sad to announce her passing on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Villa, Humboldt, Saskatchewan. She was 79 years of age. Clara was born on April 26, 1940 in Humboldt, Saskatchewan to Joseph and Agnes (nee Theissing) Eckl. She grew up on the family farm near Pilger, SK and attended school at Wilmont, a country school just down the road from their farm, until the family moved to Humboldt. Clara's first job was working at a local café as a waitress and this was followed by her employment with Grest Motors as bookkeeper until the business closed. It was at one of the barn dances she loved to attend that she met the love of her life, Ron, and they were married June 11, 1966 in St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Humboldt. In their marriage, Clara and Ron were blessed with two daughters and three grandchildren who were their pride and joy. Over the years she worked with the Humboldt Journal as a receptionist, Peavey Mart as a cashier, and finally worked as a caretaker with the City of Humboldt until her retirement. Never one to stay still for long, Clara had a very full volunteer schedule. She spent time helping the elderly in the community, cleaning and running errands, and assisting with the local 'Meals on Wheels' Program. The St. Augustine CWL, St. Mary's Villa and the Diabetes Association were just some of the organizations Clara supported with her time and generosity. When she wanted to relax, Clara had a range of hobbies she enjoyed, and these included: gardening, playing cards, crocheting, reading magazines, trying out new recipes, shopping, camping, bowling, and listening to the old-time dance party on the radio every Saturday night. She loved to visit with friends and family and was happy to spend time with those she loved. Clara is lovingly remembered by her two daughters and their families: Tracy (Richard) Ludwig and daughter Miley, of Bruno, SK; and Kimberly (Miles) Waldbillig and children, Taylor and Mason of Humboldt. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Lydia Eckl of Humboldt; brother-in-law Elmer Borstmayer, of Bruno; and numerous nieces and nephews. Clara was predeceased by her husband, Ron Eckert; her parents, Joseph and Agnes (Nee Theissing) Eckl; parents-in-law Henry and Mary (nee Langhorst) Eckert; siblings: Agnes (Gerald) Moorman, Florence (Frank) Loessl, Mary (Peter) Klashinsky, Rose (Alex) Kosokowsky, Edward (Grace) Eckl, Charles Eckl, Lorraine (Murray) Schlosser, Marcella Borstmayer; numerous brothers and sisters in infancy; brother-in-law, Clifford Eckert ; and a few nieces and nephews. The Funeral Mass for Clara was held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Augustine R.C. Church, celebrated by Fr. Prosper Abotsi. Others taking part: Dan Steiner, crossbearers; Mary Lou Weiers and Bonnie Hauber, scripture readers; Janet Jurgens, intentions; Taylor Waldbillig and Miley Ludwig, giftbearers; Carol Fleischhacker, eulogist; Lydia Eckl and Mary Draude, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided choir director, Loretta Schugmann and pianist, Dolores Hinz. Active pallbearers were: Garry Kosokowsky, Randy Bernauer, Chris Kennedy, Brayden Kennedy, Scott Kennedy, and Mason Waldbillig. Honorary pallbearers were, "All those who shared in Clara's life". Interment followed in St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery, Humboldt, SK. Memorial donations may be directed either to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, (#26 - 1738 Quebec Ave., Saskatoon, SK, S7K 1V9), or to the St. Mary's Villa Foundation, (P.O. Box 1743, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0) Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in East Central Trader from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close