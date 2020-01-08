Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Pfneisel. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

Clara Mary Oct 11, 1920 - Dec 23, 2019 It is with sadness in their hearts that the family of Clara Mary (nee Berting) Pfneisl, of Watson, Saskatchewan, announce her passing on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Humboldt District Hospital, Humboldt, SK. She was 99 years of age. Clara was born to Elizabeth (nee Gessner) and Joseph Berting in St. Gregor, SK; the first of 14 children. As the eldest, Clara worked hard on the farm and attended the South St. Gregor School. She recalled cooking for a threshing crew at the age of fourteen years and she was a big help to her parents and neighbours. On November 10, 1942, Clara married Peter Pfneisl and they began to farm south of St. Gregor, SK, and later bought a farm near LeRoy, SK. Together, they had 13 children and the move to the new farm in 1959, brought a bigger home, running water, and flush toilets. Caring for her large family, Clara took great pride in her home and garden and remembered once planting 1000 hills of potatoes! Her flowers, especially her marigolds and 'smiling' pansies, were a joy for Clara and her warm heart brought her family and friends many good times and memories over the years. A woman of many talents, Clara was known to sew everything from coats to curtains, all on her treadle sewing machine, and without a pattern! In 1993, Clara moved to Watson, SK, where she continued to garden, sew and enjoy garage sales. Her last years were spent making rosaries and having these blessed to share with others, and she always had an extra one for someone's vehicle. Her stories from days gone by, both the hardships and the good times, made you laugh and cry. Her Catholic faith was a cornerstone in Clara's life. When she could no longer attend Mass, Clara watched it every day on television, and the highlight of her day was when Father would come to visit and bring her Holy Communion. Clara will be remembered for her patience, kindness, and generosity. She truly had a heart of gold. Clara will be lovingly remembered and fondly missed by her six sons and five daughters, and their families: Con (Lorraine) Pfneisl; Jeanette (Bernard) Schoettler; Jerome (Linda) Pfneisl; Don (Joyce) Pfneisl; Marie (Gayle) Schmitdz; Linda (Mickey) Ochitwa; Flo (Dave) Bryant; Ken (Sandy) Pfneisl; Ron (Peggy) Pfneisl; Jerry Pfneisl; and Brenda Pfneisl (Rob Dubé); her three brothers and one sister: Andy (Betty) Berting; Ed (Bert) Berting; Dan (Sally) Berting; and Liz (Dan) Oancia; and her 26 grandchildren; her 31 great-grandchildren; her 1 great-great grandchild; and her brother-in-law, Ed (Elaine) Drachenberg. Clara is predeceased by husband, Peter Pfneisl, (2000); son, Harry Pfneisl, (2013); daughter, Trudy Pfneisl, (2019); granddaughter, Stacey Pfneisl, (1988); grandson, Joseph Schmidtz, (1973); great-granddaughter, Sienna Sikorski, (2006); great-grandson, Oaklen Binsfeld, (2019); her parents, Elizabeth (nee Gessner) and Joseph Berting; five brothers: Barney (Isabelle); Ernie (Bernice); John (Mildred); Joe (Del); and George; and four sisters: Irene; Viola; Lillian (Victor) Ireland; and Caroline Drachenberg. A Prayer Service was offered for Clara on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 8:00 p.m., in Watson, SK, at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, with Milt Kerpan and Brad Gaetz presiding. Others taking part were: Brittanie Pfneisl and Lisa Gerspacher, scripture readers; Tracey Wiebe, eulogist. The Funeral Mass for Clara was offered on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Watson, SK, celebrated by Fr. Francis Akomeah and concelebrated by Fr. Daniel Muyres, OSB. Others taking part were: Rodney Schoettler, crossbearer; Brittanie Pfneisl and Lisa Gerspacher, scripture readers; Wanda Taphorn, intentions; Carissa Pfneisl and Cassidy Pfneisl, giftbearers; Maria Schoettler, memorial table attendant. Music ministry was provided by members of the Sacred Heart Parish Choir, accompanied by organist, Laurie Sproule. Active Pallbearers were: Con Pfneisl, Jerome Pfneisl, Don Pfneisl, Ken Pfneisl, Ron Pfneisl, and Jerry Pfneisl. A memorial luncheon was held at the Sacred Heart R. C. Parish Hall in Watson, SK, and interment followed at St. Gregory R.C. Cemetery, St. Gregor, SK. Memorial donations may be directed to Memorial Masses, the St. Gregory R.C. Cemetery Fund, (c/o P.O. Box 51, St. Gregor, SK, S0K 3X0), or to the Sacred Heart R.C. Parish Building Fund, (c/o P.O. Box 189, Watson, SK, S0K 4V0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in Humboldt Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020

