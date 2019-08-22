Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clayton Bakke. View Sign Obituary

BAKKE: Clayton Aug. 22, 1929 - Aug. 15, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the peaceful passing at his home in Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan, of our husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather Clayton Bakke on Thursday August 15, 2019. He was born August 22, 1929 in Tisdale, Saskatchewan. He and Mary were married on October 16, 1950. Clayton worked in the grain business for most of his life, save for a short stint managing Beaver Lumber stores in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert in the 1970's. He retired from the position of Regional Weighmaster for the Canadian Grain Commission in Thunder Bay in May, 1990. Clayton and Mary retired to their home on Pasqua Lake in the Qu'Appelle Valley and spent twenty-five wonderful years traveling to the Pine to Palm resort park in Weslaco, Texas during the winter. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 68 years Mary (nee Boyd); daughter Elaine Bakke and son Garth (Sandy) of Regina, and son Darwin of Thunder Bay; as well as his nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. He was predeceased his father Eddy Bakke and mother Ina Bakke; sister Edna and brother Ivan; and his son Gordon Bakke. The family would like to thank the Dr.'s and nurses who have helped care for Clayton over the past eighteen months. He will be deeply missed by all of us. A celebration of life service for the late Mr. Clayton Bakke will be held on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Andrews United Church, 194 Bay Avenue Fort Qu'Appelle Saskatchewan, with Minister Jo Mader officiating. Refreshments and fellowship will be in the church hall following the service.





