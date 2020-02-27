Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cloty Meschishnick. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

MESCHISHNICK; Cloty Catherine (Meyer) Feb 15, 1931 - Feb 11, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Cloty (Meyer) Meschishnick, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Warm 'n Cozy Care Home in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. She was 88 years of age. Cloty was born on February 15, 1931 to Herman and Mary (Wassermann) Meyer. Growing up in a family of two girls, she became her dad's farm hand and enjoyed these responsibilities throughout her life. She attended school at Monastery School in Muenster, SK, and the Ursuline Academy in Bruno, SK. Later, Cloty took her teacher training at the Saskatoon Normal School and spoke fondly of her eight years of teaching in the Fulda area, at St. Gertrude and in St. Gregor. On October 11, 1958 Cloty married Leo Meschishnick and they took up residence on the Meyer farm north of Muenster where they raised their family. Many hours were spent working in her garden, canning fruits and vegetables, and preparing wonderful baking and home-cooked meals. Cloty always remembered everyone's favorites and had these prepared when they came by to visit. Always very involved in her local community of Muenster, Cloty was an active member of the CWL, the Home and School Committee, the Ceramics Club, preparing the Muenster history book and cooking at the Community Centre. It was a highlight for Cloty to watch her kids and grandkids take part in activities, especially the ball games at small town sports days. After Leo's death, Cloty remained on the farm and then eventually moved to Humboldt, living at Landmark Place and Caleb Village. She loved playing cards, attending Landmark wiener roasts, car-pooling her friends around, and continuing to cook and bake for anyone who was in town. Due to failing health, Cloty moved to the Warm 'n Cozy Care Home in Saskatoon in 2018. While there, she was treated with kindness and compassion. Our family wishes to express our gratitude to the staff who cared for her through these last difficult months. Cloty will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her six children: Karen (Bruce) Nieman; Jim Meschishnick; Lorne (Joan) Meschishnick, Val (Dave) Bauml; Jane (Ab) Tilk; and Rob (Michelle) Meschishnick; her 14 grandchildren: Scott (Brandi), Mark, Nicole (Spencer), Ryan, Nathan (Amanda), Derek (Nikki), Reanne (Brett), Colin, Lisa (Zack), Danielle, Erin, Ross, Owen and Mia; and six great-grandchildren: Caleb, Emerson, Kruze, Madden, Evelyn, and Lillian. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Bill Kotelko and sisters-in-law, Helen Meschishnick and Hilda Therres. She was predeceased by her husband Leo and her daughter Jeanette, her parents, Herman and Mary (Wassermann) Meyer, sister Eleanor Kotelko and her in-laws, Herman and Rose. A Funeral Mass was offered for Cloty on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter's R.C. Cathedral, Muenster, SK, celebrated by Fr. Paul Paproski, OSB. Others taking part were: Ross Tilk, crossbearer; Rob Meschishnick and Erin Tilk, scripture readers; Nicole Nieman, intentions; Rob and Michelle Meschishnick, Owen Meschishnick, and Mia Meschishnick, giftbearers; Jim Wassermann, Eucharistic Minister; Lorne Meschishnick, eulogist; Rose Haeusler and Loyola Frank, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided by members of the St. Peter's Roman Catholic Parish Choir, accompanied by organist, Sheryl Korte and pianist, Christy Waldner. Interment followed at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Saskatchewan Parkinson's Disease Foundation, Movement Disorder Group of Canada, (c/o RUH, Box 102, 103 Hospital Dr., Saskatoon, SK, S7N 0W8), or to St. Peter's R.C. Parish, (c/o P.O. Box 10, Muenster, SK, S0K 2Y0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





Cloty Catherine (Meyer) Feb 15, 1931 - Feb 11, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Cloty (Meyer) Meschishnick, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Warm 'n Cozy Care Home in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. She was 88 years of age. Cloty was born on February 15, 1931 to Herman and Mary (Wassermann) Meyer. Growing up in a family of two girls, she became her dad's farm hand and enjoyed these responsibilities throughout her life. She attended school at Monastery School in Muenster, SK, and the Ursuline Academy in Bruno, SK. Later, Cloty took her teacher training at the Saskatoon Normal School and spoke fondly of her eight years of teaching in the Fulda area, at St. Gertrude and in St. Gregor. On October 11, 1958 Cloty married Leo Meschishnick and they took up residence on the Meyer farm north of Muenster where they raised their family. Many hours were spent working in her garden, canning fruits and vegetables, and preparing wonderful baking and home-cooked meals. Cloty always remembered everyone's favorites and had these prepared when they came by to visit. Always very involved in her local community of Muenster, Cloty was an active member of the CWL, the Home and School Committee, the Ceramics Club, preparing the Muenster history book and cooking at the Community Centre. It was a highlight for Cloty to watch her kids and grandkids take part in activities, especially the ball games at small town sports days. After Leo's death, Cloty remained on the farm and then eventually moved to Humboldt, living at Landmark Place and Caleb Village. She loved playing cards, attending Landmark wiener roasts, car-pooling her friends around, and continuing to cook and bake for anyone who was in town. Due to failing health, Cloty moved to the Warm 'n Cozy Care Home in Saskatoon in 2018. While there, she was treated with kindness and compassion. Our family wishes to express our gratitude to the staff who cared for her through these last difficult months. Cloty will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her six children: Karen (Bruce) Nieman; Jim Meschishnick; Lorne (Joan) Meschishnick, Val (Dave) Bauml; Jane (Ab) Tilk; and Rob (Michelle) Meschishnick; her 14 grandchildren: Scott (Brandi), Mark, Nicole (Spencer), Ryan, Nathan (Amanda), Derek (Nikki), Reanne (Brett), Colin, Lisa (Zack), Danielle, Erin, Ross, Owen and Mia; and six great-grandchildren: Caleb, Emerson, Kruze, Madden, Evelyn, and Lillian. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Bill Kotelko and sisters-in-law, Helen Meschishnick and Hilda Therres. She was predeceased by her husband Leo and her daughter Jeanette, her parents, Herman and Mary (Wassermann) Meyer, sister Eleanor Kotelko and her in-laws, Herman and Rose. A Funeral Mass was offered for Cloty on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter's R.C. Cathedral, Muenster, SK, celebrated by Fr. Paul Paproski, OSB. Others taking part were: Ross Tilk, crossbearer; Rob Meschishnick and Erin Tilk, scripture readers; Nicole Nieman, intentions; Rob and Michelle Meschishnick, Owen Meschishnick, and Mia Meschishnick, giftbearers; Jim Wassermann, Eucharistic Minister; Lorne Meschishnick, eulogist; Rose Haeusler and Loyola Frank, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided by members of the St. Peter's Roman Catholic Parish Choir, accompanied by organist, Sheryl Korte and pianist, Christy Waldner. Interment followed at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Saskatchewan Parkinson's Disease Foundation, Movement Disorder Group of Canada, (c/o RUH, Box 102, 103 Hospital Dr., Saskatoon, SK, S7N 0W8), or to St. Peter's R.C. Parish, (c/o P.O. Box 10, Muenster, SK, S0K 2Y0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in Humboldt Journal & East Central Trader from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close