CRESSMAN: Stanley Stanley Cressman, 87 of Stratford Ontario (formerly Humboldt, Lanigan, Guernsey Sk) passed away peacefully on Thursday,September 26, 2019 after being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor in January. Stan was predeceased by Vera, his loving wife of 55 years, his sister Beatrice (Snyder), brother Glen Cressman and Great Granddaughter Eden Doubroff. Stan is survived by his 2nd wife Arlene, sister Noreen (Alfred) Polzin, children Ray (Maxine) Cressman of Regina Beach Sk, Joyce (Keith) Wasmuth of Lethbridge AB, Duane (Lori) Cressman of Abbotsford BC, Murray (Nadine) Cressman of Saskatoon Sk, Janice Munro of Regina Sk.,13 Grandchildren and 23 Great Grandchildren. A memorial service was held in Stratford Ontario. Burial will take place this spring at the Sharon Mennonite Church cemetery in Guernsey.
Published in Humboldt Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019