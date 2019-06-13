Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell Hueser. View Sign Service Information Bailey's Funeral Home & Cremation Services 45 - 5th Avenue N Yorkton , SK S3N 0Y9 (306)-783-7552 Obituary

HUESER : Darrell Darrell was born on July 25th, 1960 to Raymond and Lillian (Wowchuk) Hueser in Tisdale, SK, where he spent his childhood and youth. In 1983, he met the love of his life, Shirley, they were married on Nov 9th, 1985 and moved to St. Paul, Alberta. They welcomed their daughters in 1986 and 1988. Darrell spent his high school years and early adulthood working road construction alongside his dad, until a workplace accident forced him to look for a new career path. In 1990, he went back to school to complete his GED followed by his Diploma in Appraisal and Assessment from Lakeland College in Vermillion. Soon after graduation, in 1993, he accepted a position with SAMA in North Battleford, later to transfer in 1996 to Yorkton where he continued to work until 2013. Darrell and Shirley ran a successful greenhouse business in Springside from spring of 1999 until his health made them decide to close the doors in July of 2013 so that they could enjoy the spring and summers gardening, fishing and enjoying their family and friends. Darrell was an avid hunter and fisherman and be found spending hours either on a boat, on the ice or in a treestand. He was a jack of all trades and could often be found teaching his daughters and their spouses a new life skill or tinkering in the shop on one thing or another with his dear friend, Lonnie Chupa. Most of all he was a devoted Papa ad could be found "babysitting" any one of all of them at the drop of a hat. He will be deeply missed but will live forever within our hearts and memories. In the early morning of June 6th, 2019, Darrell passed away peacefully at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre with his wife at his bedside. Predeceased by his father, Raymond Hueser; fathers-in-law, Les Cowan and Vernon Andrus; nephews, Brandon Dooley and Jamie Cowan; as well as many aunts and uncles. Forever remembered by his wife, Shirley; daughters: Jasmine (Chris Stadnyk) and Kayla (Randy) Stephanow; grandchildren, Reese, Jonathan, Emerson and Kiera; mother, Lillian; sister, Donna (Charlie) Dooley; brothers-in-law, Edward (Helen) Cowan, Kenneth Cowan and Curtis (Angela) Andrus; sisters-in-law, Wendy (Lyle) Heinemann and Beverley (Kerry) Kowbel, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13th 2019 at 3:00pm in the Garden of Memories at the Yorkton Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey's Funeral Home, Yorkton.





