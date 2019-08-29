Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Nagy. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

NAGY: Dennis Robert Nov 29, 1945 - Aug 20, 2019 Dennis Robert Nagy, formerly of Wakaw, Sask., and most recently of Humboldt, Sask., passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family on August 20, 2019, at Humboldt District Hospital. He was 73 years of age. Dennis was born in Saskatoon on November 29, 1945. He was raised on the family farm near Wakaw, in the house that his father built in 1950. With the exception of one year, when he went to Thompson, Manitoba, to try his hand at mining, Dennis lived on the same farm from the time he was five years old until he and Ann moved to Humboldt in 2008. The farm was Dennis' heart and soul, and even after moving, he continued to work there as a hired hand during the seeding and harvesting seasons until 2014. Neighbours could always count on him to lend a hand with just about anything, from fixing machinery to snowploughing in the winter to ensure that the school bus could make it down their driveways. He met the love of his life, Anna Kovacs, in 1976, when a mutual friend placed them on the same mixed curling team. He loved to take Anna fishing, which would usually include a stop for ice cream on the way home. Dennis and Anna married on June 24, 1978, in St. Theresa's Roman Catholic Church in Wakaw. In 1980, he became a proud father to his daughter Erin, and exactly two years later, to the day, his youngest daughter, Janet, was born. Dennis was a devoted husband and father, and he loved to take his girls on road trips to British Columbia to visit family, or around Saskatchewan to go fishing, take in rodeos and chuckwagon races, and numerous ringette and ball games. Another proud moment of his life was when his son-in-law, Dave, joined the family, followed by the birth of Dennis' only grandchild, Hayley. A favorite of all his nieces and nephews, he loved being an uncle, and Uncle Dennis was known for sneaking chocolates or other treats for them and spending many hours tinkering in the shop on their projects. Throughout his life, Dennis was an avid sports fan and his favorites included hockey, football, baseball, and curling. In his younger years, Dennis also enjoyed fishing and waterfowl hunting. Many evenings were spent with close friends playing cards. He loved to take pictures and for a while he would travel around the local area taking photos of landscapes, such as farm scenes, elevators, and nature. In his later years, Dennis appreciated collecting model cars, farm toys and trains, and attended vintage days and toy shows with friends. Dennis was a man of few words and will be fondly remembered for his easygoing manner, kindness and sense of humour. Dennis will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his beloved wife of 41 years, Anna (nee Kovacs) Nagy; their daughters: Erin Nagy and Janet (David) Harms and daughter Hayley, both of Saskatoon, Sask.; his sister, Eileen Mazurek of Saskatoon; sisters-in-law: Yvonne Nagy of Wakaw, Sask., and Joan Nagy of Kelowna, BC; and by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth (nee Goller) Nagy; his brothers, Elmer Nagy and Marcel Nagy; his brother-in-law, Ted Mazurek; and by his nephew, Leo Nagy. A Public Visitation was held for Dennis at Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, in Humboldt, on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass was offered for Dennis at St. Theresa R.C. Church in Wakaw, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Matthew Nguyen. Others taking part were: Stuart Kolla, crossbearer; Beatrice Pawluk and Juanita Kolla, scripture readers; Adam Kulrich, intentions; Lucille Hrapchak and Cynthia Kulrich, giftbearers; Vincent Scheidl, eulogist; Loretta Wiebe, memorial table attendant. Music ministry was provided by the St. Theresa R.C. Parish Choir. Active pallbearers were: Harry Hrapchak, Harold Nagy, Stanley Kovacs, Frank Galambos, Alan Mazurek, and Dallas Hrapchak. Honorary pallbearers were "All those who shared in Dennis' life." Interment followed at St. Theresa R.C. Cemetery, Wakaw, Sask. Memorial donations may be directed either to the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation- General Equipment Fund, (c/o P.O. Box 1740, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0), or to the , (c/o #2-630 45th Street West, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 5W9). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





Dennis Robert Nov 29, 1945 - Aug 20, 2019 Dennis Robert Nagy, formerly of Wakaw, Sask., and most recently of Humboldt, Sask., passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family on August 20, 2019, at Humboldt District Hospital. He was 73 years of age. Dennis was born in Saskatoon on November 29, 1945. He was raised on the family farm near Wakaw, in the house that his father built in 1950. With the exception of one year, when he went to Thompson, Manitoba, to try his hand at mining, Dennis lived on the same farm from the time he was five years old until he and Ann moved to Humboldt in 2008. The farm was Dennis' heart and soul, and even after moving, he continued to work there as a hired hand during the seeding and harvesting seasons until 2014. Neighbours could always count on him to lend a hand with just about anything, from fixing machinery to snowploughing in the winter to ensure that the school bus could make it down their driveways. He met the love of his life, Anna Kovacs, in 1976, when a mutual friend placed them on the same mixed curling team. He loved to take Anna fishing, which would usually include a stop for ice cream on the way home. Dennis and Anna married on June 24, 1978, in St. Theresa's Roman Catholic Church in Wakaw. In 1980, he became a proud father to his daughter Erin, and exactly two years later, to the day, his youngest daughter, Janet, was born. Dennis was a devoted husband and father, and he loved to take his girls on road trips to British Columbia to visit family, or around Saskatchewan to go fishing, take in rodeos and chuckwagon races, and numerous ringette and ball games. Another proud moment of his life was when his son-in-law, Dave, joined the family, followed by the birth of Dennis' only grandchild, Hayley. A favorite of all his nieces and nephews, he loved being an uncle, and Uncle Dennis was known for sneaking chocolates or other treats for them and spending many hours tinkering in the shop on their projects. Throughout his life, Dennis was an avid sports fan and his favorites included hockey, football, baseball, and curling. In his younger years, Dennis also enjoyed fishing and waterfowl hunting. Many evenings were spent with close friends playing cards. He loved to take pictures and for a while he would travel around the local area taking photos of landscapes, such as farm scenes, elevators, and nature. In his later years, Dennis appreciated collecting model cars, farm toys and trains, and attended vintage days and toy shows with friends. Dennis was a man of few words and will be fondly remembered for his easygoing manner, kindness and sense of humour. Dennis will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his beloved wife of 41 years, Anna (nee Kovacs) Nagy; their daughters: Erin Nagy and Janet (David) Harms and daughter Hayley, both of Saskatoon, Sask.; his sister, Eileen Mazurek of Saskatoon; sisters-in-law: Yvonne Nagy of Wakaw, Sask., and Joan Nagy of Kelowna, BC; and by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth (nee Goller) Nagy; his brothers, Elmer Nagy and Marcel Nagy; his brother-in-law, Ted Mazurek; and by his nephew, Leo Nagy. A Public Visitation was held for Dennis at Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, in Humboldt, on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass was offered for Dennis at St. Theresa R.C. Church in Wakaw, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Matthew Nguyen. Others taking part were: Stuart Kolla, crossbearer; Beatrice Pawluk and Juanita Kolla, scripture readers; Adam Kulrich, intentions; Lucille Hrapchak and Cynthia Kulrich, giftbearers; Vincent Scheidl, eulogist; Loretta Wiebe, memorial table attendant. Music ministry was provided by the St. Theresa R.C. Parish Choir. Active pallbearers were: Harry Hrapchak, Harold Nagy, Stanley Kovacs, Frank Galambos, Alan Mazurek, and Dallas Hrapchak. Honorary pallbearers were "All those who shared in Dennis' life." Interment followed at St. Theresa R.C. Cemetery, Wakaw, Sask. Memorial donations may be directed either to the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation- General Equipment Fund, (c/o P.O. Box 1740, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0), or to the , (c/o #2-630 45th Street West, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 5W9). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in East Central Trader from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.