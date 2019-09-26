Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianne Olchowski. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

OLCHOWSKI: Dianne Evelyn (nee Tarnowski) July 5, 1956 - Sept. 11, 2019 It is with sadness in their hearts that the family of Dianne Evelyn Olchowski of Bruno, SK, announces her passing on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, SK. She was 63 years of age. Dianne was born on July 5, 1956, to Mathew and Frances (nee Sielski) Tarnowski in Humboldt, SK. She first lived in the teacherage at Keller School near Fulda, followed by a move to Prud'homme and in 1960 the family moved to Bruno. Dianne enjoyed academics, athletics and performing arts in school. She graduated from Bruno School in 1974 and moved to Saskatoon to attend Saskatoon Business College. On July 24th, 1976, she married Gary Olchowski, the love of her life. Dianne worked at CIBC while living in Saskatoon. In 1979, they returned to Bruno where she and Gary built their home and their lives together. She and her sister Donna operated The Other Half in Bruno, before starting a career she was passionate about with Sagehill Community Futures. Dianne and Gary loved to travel. Together, they spent many hours gardening and tending to their yard. They also enjoyed bowling and curling. Dianne was an active community member sitting on numerous volunteer boards and was an integral part of many community events. Dianne's compassionate and generous nature touched many lives. Her family came first and she was always there to support them. Dianne knew the importance of spending time together and making memories. Those closest to her counted on her wisdom and faithful cheering. Dianne will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Donna (Danny) Olchowski; three nephews and two great-nephews: Colin (Michelle) Olchowski and their two sons, Drew and Owen, Adam (Renelle) Olchowski, and Ward (Jos) Olchowski; and by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; and relatives of the Tarnowski, Olchowski and Sielski families. She was predeceased by her husband, Gary Olchowski (August 15, 2016); parents, Mathew and Frances (nee Sielski) Tarnowski; parents-in-law, Frank and Mary (nee Knoke) Olchowski; and by her sister-in-law, Dianne Wright. The Funeral Mass was offered at St. Bruno R.C. Church, Bruno, on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., celebrated by Fr. Pius Schroh. Others taking part were: Colin Olchowski, crossbearer; Pat McFaull and Brianne Hamilton, scripture readers; Susan Wehage, intentions; Larry and Colette Schwark, giftbearers; Bernadette White and Karen Bender, memorial table attendants; Adam Olchowski and Ward Olchowski, urnbearers. Interment followed at St. Bruno R.C. Cemetery in Bruno, SK. Memorial donations may be directed to either the Canadian Mental Health Association, (c/o 1301 Avenue P North, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 2W9), or to the Bruno First Responders - Town of Bruno, (c/o P.O. Box 370, Bruno, SK, S0K 0S0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





